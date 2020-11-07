Force Sensors Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Force Sensors Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Force Sensors market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Force sensors are the devices that convert external force into digital signals, thereby assisting the parent system to detect, measure, and monitor the magnitude and direction of the applied fo

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is expected to register a Significant Growth

The healthcare segment of the market studied is anticipated to record the fastest growth, among all applications of force sensors. Across the globe, increasing healthcare expenditure, extensive R&D activities, and rising demand for portable medical devices and automation in the sector, are anticipated to be the primary factors responsible for the growth of the segment.

In the healthcare sector, force sensors are often implemented in the form of load cells. In such way, force sensors are used for various applications, including infusion pumps, physical therapy, patient weight monitoring systems, cardiopulmonary-resuscitation (CPR) devices, surgical staple guns, assist machines for emergency medical treatment, and oxygen tank monitoring, among

others.

Surgical procedures have also undergone changes, as force sensors are being employed in surgical instruments, such as ocular surgery devices, staple machines, etc. These help the operating doctors to conduct more accurate and precise procedures, with the help of digital assistance provided by real-time data gathered and processed from force sensors.

In the recent times, with the advent of connected medical equipment policies and IoT technologies, minimal equipment, such as saline drip weight measurement systems, have also been identified to be using force sensors to take periodic readings, in order to provide the best possible patient care.

The United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

High implementation of digitization in the healthcare sector, due to the increasing necessity to improve quality of health care services, and the rise in the military and defense expenditure are expected to offer growth opportunities for force sensors in the United States.The country recorded the highest healthcare expenditure in the world over the last few years. As of 2017, health expenditure in the country was valued around USD 3.5 trillion, an increase of 4.5% from 2016. However, due to the digital revolution, it can be estimated that over USD 300 billion in healthcare expenses can be saved, specifically, in the field of chronic disease management.

FDA’s announcement of regulation, which highlights high-risk technologies can help big market players, who want to develop a universal platform for wearable medical technology. This is expected to drive the demand for wearables in medical applications.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

