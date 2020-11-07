Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The energy sector has certain limitations, including high administration and transmission costs, mainly due to the centralized functioning of the sector. As blockchain addresses these issues and decreases the scope for single point failures and increases transparency across the supply chain, the technology is expected to be a noteworthy digital transformation for the sector.

The blockchain technology, which has greatly benefitted the financial sector, finds applications in the energy sector predominantly for wholesale energy trading. However, the increasing number of use cases and efforts from the regional blockchain associations are promoting the adoption of the technology for various other applications, like smart contracts and digital identification. Blockchain enables energy transmission companies to track the movement of excess energy, thereby managing the supply-demand bottlenecks.

Market Overview:

The market was valued at USD 83.5 million in 2018, and it is expected to reach about USD 1215.6 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 58.1%, over the forecast period.

– Blockchain enables energy transmission companies to track the movement of excess energy thereby managing the supply-demand bottlenecks. For instance, TenneT, a prominent power transmission company in the Netherlands and other parts of Germany, has partnered with an energy storage systems provider, Sonnen, to implement the usage of green energy from storage systems installed in the region as an alternative to coal or nuclear power for battling transmission bottlenecks. Significant pilot projects are taking place across regions, like the United States (Bovlabs), to test this application. Major Key Players:

