Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia), and by geography.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends: – Ever Increasing Burden of Diabetes in the European Region
As there is an exponential growth of the diabetes population, year on year, especially of type-2 diabetes, new innovative drugs are emerging in the market, for the ease of access to the patients.
With the increase in the diabetes population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase.
Other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.
Germany to Dominate the Europe GLP-1 Market
Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market, with a considerable 27.25% of the market share, followed by France.
Victoza holds the highest market share in the Europe region, and a similar trend is seen in Germany too. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells, suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.
Trulicity is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) in the Europe region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Drug
5.1.1 Exenatide
5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.2 Liraglutide
5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.3 Lixisenatide
5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.1.4 Dulaglutide
5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Europe
5.2.1.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
6 MARKET INDICATORS
6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
7.1.1 Novo Nordisk
7.1.2 Sanofi
7.1.3 Eli Lilly
7.1.4 AstraZeneca
7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
7.2.2 Sanofi
7.2.3 Eli Lilly
7.2.4 AstraZeneca
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
