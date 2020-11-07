All news

Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Europe Glucagon like Peptide - 1 (GLP - 1) Agonists

The “Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The market is segmented by the drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Dulaglutide, Lixisenatide), by brand (Byetta, Bydureon, Victoza, Trulicity, Lyxumia), and by geography.

Market Overview:

  • The Europe glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) market is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period (2019-2024), with a CAGR of 14.5%, mainly as a result of new drug launches.
  • Europe has approximately 56.3 million adults living with diabetes, and this number is expected to reach 70 million by 2023, which would represent around 10% of the total population of Europe.
  • Europe’s expenditure on diabetes is 9% of its total healthcare expenditure. Spending on diabetes largely varies among countries in Europe. It ranges from EUR 312 per capita in the Republic of Macedonia, to EUR 6,896 per capita in Norway.
  • Similarly, the prevalence is also highly varied across Europe, ranging from 2.8% in Albania to 9.8% in Portugal.
  • In high-income countries, diabetes is one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease, blindness, kidney failure, and lower limb amputation.
  • The European region suffers from a high burden of diabetes, and its adverse health and economic consequences.
  • The disease is viewed as a serious threat, not just from a public health perspective, but also from a development perspective.
  • With risk factors, such as obesity increasing, and progressively aging populations, the diabetes epidemic is growing, especially in low- and middle-income countries of the region. It is one of the most common chronic diseases in the United Kingdom.

    Major Key Players:

  • Novo Nordisk
  • Sanofi
  • Eli Lilly
  • AstraZeneca

    Key Market Trends: – Ever Increasing Burden of Diabetes in the European Region

    As there is an exponential growth of the diabetes population, year on year, especially of type-2 diabetes, new innovative drugs are emerging in the market, for the ease of access to the patients.
    With the increase in the diabetes population, the need and demand for diabetes drugs are expected to increase.
    Other factors, such as better adoption than other therapies and government initiatives, are driving the diabetes drugs market.

    Germany to Dominate the Europe GLP-1 Market

    Among the studied countries, Germany is expected to lead the market, with a considerable 27.25% of the market share, followed by France.
    Victoza holds the highest market share in the Europe region, and a similar trend is seen in Germany too. Victoza is a once-daily injection, used to control blood glucose levels by enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion by beta cells, suppressing inappropriate elevated glucagon secretion.
    Trulicity is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024) in the Europe region.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Europe Glucagon like Peptide – 1 (GLP – 1) Agonists Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Drug
    5.1.1 Exenatide
    5.1.1.1 Byetta (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.1.2 Bydureon (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.2 Liraglutide
    5.1.2.1 Victoza (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.3 Lixisenatide
    5.1.3.1 Lyxumia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.1.4 Dulaglutide
    5.1.4.1 Trulicity (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 Europe
    5.2.1.1 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.1.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.2 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.2.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.3.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.4 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.4.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.4.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.5 UK (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.5.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.5.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.6.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.6.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)
    5.2.1.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)
    5.2.1.7.1 By Drug (Exenatide, Liraglutide, Lixisenatide, and Dulaglutide)
    5.2.1.7.2 By Company (Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and AstraZeneca)

    6 MARKET INDICATORS
    6.1 Type-1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)
    6.2 Type-2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

    7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    7.1 COMPANY PROFILES
    7.1.1 Novo Nordisk
    7.1.2 Sanofi
    7.1.3 Eli Lilly
    7.1.4 AstraZeneca
    7.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
    7.2.1 Novo Nordisk
    7.2.2 Sanofi
    7.2.3 Eli Lilly
    7.2.4 AstraZeneca

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

