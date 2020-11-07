Robotics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Robotics Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Robotics market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13999722
Scope of the Report:
The global robotics market is segmented by type, end user, and region. By type of robots, the market studied is segmented into industrial robots and service robots. Industrial robots are majorly used in the manufacturing industries. Service robots assist human beings, typically by performing tasks. The types of service robots considered in the scope are professional and personal robots. Further, these robots cater to specific applications in particular industries. For instance, industrial robots serve well in the automotive, food and beverage, electronics, metals and mining, plastic and chemical industries. Service robots are used for logistics, military and defense, healthcare, public relations, exoskeletons, construction, household, entertainment, and agriculture. Software solutions offered by vendors, for operating or gathering data from robotic systems, are not considered in the scope of the study. <
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999722
Key Market Trends:
Service Robotics to Register Highest Growth
Factors like the aging population and shortages of healthcare workers is driving the demand for assistive technology robots. Companies like KUKA(healthcare subsidiary Swisslog) are specializing in robots for healthcare applications. For instance, Swisslog’s Relay is designed for inpatient and outpatient services, like the transport of medicines and other hazardous medications, including chemotherapy.
The emergence of robotic technology has transformed the way businesses are carrying out their operations. Moreover, with the proliferation of e-commerce, the need for automated warehouses is increasing. Kiva and Mobile industrial Robots(MiR) are prominent companies among other startups that are innovating in the warehouse robotics space.
Fully automated solutions are providing huge opportunities for warehouse purposes. For instance, MiR’s warehouse robot, MiR 500, a flexible- easy-to-program robots equipped with a laser-scanning technology and lifting capacity of 1,102 lbs and a speed of about 4.5 mph, is designed to automate the transportation of pallets and heavy loads throughout a warehouse. New innovations apart from the laser technologies in warehouse robotics are being led by the startups. For instance, inVia Robotics, a California based startup is developing warehouse cobots, that can work right alongside humans.
Asia -Pacific to Hold Major Share
Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to significant adoption of industrial robots throughout the region. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of robotics, owing to the massive deployment in the country’s dominating electronic and automotive manufacturing sector. As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies in the region like India, there is vast potential for growth in the market studied. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the regional robotics market. For instance, India plans to invest in military robotics, and by 2023, the country is preparing to deploy advanced robotic soldiers. Also, a New Delhi-based company is building robots for the Indian Army.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999722
Robotics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advent Of Industry 4.0 Driving Automation
4.3.2 Increasing Emphasis On Safety
4.3.3 Demand From The Oil And Gas Industry
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Cost Of Installation
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Industrial
5.1.2 Service
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 End Users of Industrial Robots
5.2.1.1 Automotive
5.2.1.2 Food and Beverage
5.2.1.3 Electronics
5.2.1.4 Other End Users of Industrial Robots
5.2.2 End Users of Service Robots
5.2.2.1 Logistics
5.2.2.2 Military and Defense
5.2.2.3 Medical and Healthcare
5.2.2.4 Other End Users of Service Robots
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd
6.1.2 Yaskawa Electric Corporation
6.1.3 Denso Corporation
6.1.4 Fanuc Corporation
6.1.5 Kuka AG
6.1.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
6.1.7 Toshiba Corporation
6.1.8 Panasonic Corporation
6.1.9 Staubli International AG
6.1.10 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.
6.1.11 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd
6.1.12 Seiko Epson Corporation
6.1.13 Comau SpA
6.1.14 Adept Technologies Inc.
6.1.15 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
6.1.16 Stryker Corporation
6.1.17 Maxar Technologies Ltd (Mda Corporation)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Affiliate Marketing Platform Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co
Smart Glass Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
Electronic Capsule and Tablet Counters Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026
Vehicle Straight Barrier Gate Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026
Batch Control Systems Market Size Analysis 2020 Covers Business Development, Trends, Future Growth Rate, Demand Status and Regional Forecast till 2024 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Cloud Integration Platform Market Size, Share Analysis 2020 – Global Analysis by Key Players, Growth Overview, Type and Applications by Regions Forecast to 2025 | Industry Research.co
Single Acting Mud Pump Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026
Vaccine Storage Equipment Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Single Refrigerant Recovery Machines Market Size Analysis by Business Revenue Estimation 2020 | Industry Share, Product Overview, Growth Opportunities by Top Manufacturers Forecast to 2026
Automobile Die Market Share 2020: Global Industry Outlook by Growth Segments, Types, Applications, and End-User Analysis Industry Size, Forecast to 2026
Pre Oxidized Carbon Fiber Cloth Market Size Forecast Analysis by Global Opportunities 2020: Development Status, Organization Share, Market Components, and Regional Outlook till 2026
Cognitive Data Management Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co