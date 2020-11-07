Oncology Biosimilars Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2026 |Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, STADA Arzneimittel AG
The global Oncology Biosimilars market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Oncology Biosimilars market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Oncology Biosimilars market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Oncology Biosimilars market, such as , Celltrion, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Apotex, BIOCAD Market They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Oncology Biosimilars market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Oncology Biosimilars market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Oncology Biosimilars market attained a valuation of US$ XX million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Oncology Biosimilars industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Oncology Biosimilars market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Oncology Biosimilars market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Oncology Biosimilars market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Oncology Biosimilars market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Product: , Monoclonal Antibody, Hematopoietic Agents, G-CSF, Others Market
Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Application: , Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Oncology Biosimilars market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Oncology Biosimilars Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Oncology Biosimilars market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oncology Biosimilars industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Oncology Biosimilars market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Oncology Biosimilars market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oncology Biosimilars market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rateby Type
1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibody
1.3.3 Hematopoietic Agents
1.3.4 G-CSF
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Share by Application (2020-2026)
1.4.2 Retail Pharmacies
1.4.3 Hospital Pharmacy
1.4.4 Online Pharmacy
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Oncology Biosimilars Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 Oncology Biosimilars Industry Trends
2.4.1 Oncology Biosimilars Market Trends
2.4.2 Oncology Biosimilars Market Drivers
2.4.3 Oncology Biosimilars Market Challenges
2.4.4 Oncology Biosimilars Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oncology Biosimilars Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oncology Biosimilars Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Oncology Biosimilars by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oncology Biosimilars as of 2019)
3.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Oncology Biosimilars Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oncology Biosimilars Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Oncology Biosimilars Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Oncology Biosimilars Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Oncology Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 Oncology Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 Oncology Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Celltrion
11.1.1 Celltrion Corporation Information
11.1.2 Celltrion Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Celltrion Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Celltrion Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.1.5 Celltrion SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Celltrion Recent Developments
11.2 Biocon
11.2.1 Biocon Corporation Information
11.2.2 Biocon Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Biocon Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Biocon Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.2.5 Biocon SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Biocon Recent Developments
11.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
11.3.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information
11.3.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.3.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments
11.4 STADA Arzneimittel AG
11.4.1 STADA Arzneimittel AG Corporation Information
11.4.2 STADA Arzneimittel AG Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 STADA Arzneimittel AG Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 STADA Arzneimittel AG Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.4.5 STADA Arzneimittel AG SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 STADA Arzneimittel AG Recent Developments
11.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals
11.5.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
11.5.2 Intas Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.5.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments
11.6 Pfizer
11.6.1 Pfizer Corporation Information
11.6.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Pfizer Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Pfizer Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.6.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Pfizer Recent Developments
11.7 Sandoz International
11.7.1 Sandoz International Corporation Information
11.7.2 Sandoz International Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Sandoz International Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Sandoz International Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.7.5 Sandoz International SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Sandoz International Recent Developments
11.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
11.8.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Corporation Information
11.8.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.8.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Recent Developments
11.9 Apotex
11.9.1 Apotex Corporation Information
11.9.2 Apotex Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Apotex Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Apotex Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.9.5 Apotex SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Apotex Recent Developments
11.10 BIOCAD
11.10.1 BIOCAD Corporation Information
11.10.2 BIOCAD Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 BIOCAD Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 BIOCAD Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services
11.10.5 BIOCAD SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 BIOCAD Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Oncology Biosimilars Supply Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 Oncology Biosimilars Sales Channels
12.2.2 Oncology Biosimilars Distributors
12.3 Oncology Biosimilars Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions
13.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Region
13.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
