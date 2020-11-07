Pumps Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd., Grundfos, Eastpump

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Pumps Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Pumps Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Pumps report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Pumps market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Pumps specifications, and company profiles. The Pumps study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Pumps market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Pumps industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2197581/global-pumps-market

Key Manufacturers of Pumps Market include: Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd., Grundfos, Eastpump, Liancheng Group, Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd., KSB, PowerChina SPEM Company Ltd., SULZER, Dalian Deep Blue Pump, Shimge Pump Industry Group Co.,Ltd., Wilo, Danai Pumps Co.,Ltd., Leo Group Co.,Ltd., Thermal Fisher, Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co.,Ltd., Weihai Shuanglun Group Co.,Ltd., Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation, Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co.Ltd. (SGB), XEMC, Chongqing Pump Industry Co., Ltd., Hua Cheng Group, Xiangyang 525 Pump Industry Co.,Ltd., Changzhi Pump Co.,Ltd.

Pumps Market Types include: Centrifugal Pump

Rotary Pump

Diaphragm Pump

Other



Pumps Market Applications include: Household

Agricultural

Industrial

Municipal

Other



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Pumps Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Pumps market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Pumps Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Pumps Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2197581/global-pumps-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Pumps in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Pumps Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Pumps Market, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026].

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2197581/global-pumps-market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Centrifugal Pump

1.2.3 Rotary Pump

1.2.4 Diaphragm Pump

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Agricultural

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Municipal

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Pumps Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Pumps Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pumps Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Pumps Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Pumps Market Trends

2.3.2 Pumps Market Drivers

2.3.3 Pumps Market Challenges

2.3.4 Pumps Market Restraints

2.3.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.6 Pumps Market Growth Strategy

2.3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Pumps Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Pumps Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Pumps Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pumps Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Pumps Revenue

3.1.4 Global Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Pumps Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Pumps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Pumps Revenue in 2019

3.3 Pumps Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Pumps Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Pumps Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Pumps Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pumps Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Pumps Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pumps Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pumps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key Pumps Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Pumps Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Pumps Sales by Country (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Pumps Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key Pumps Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Pumps Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Pumps Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.3.2 Europe Pumps Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key Pumps Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Pumps Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pumps Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pumps Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key Pumps Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America Pumps Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Pumps Sales by Country (2015-2020)

9.3.2 Latin America Pumps Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key Pumps Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Pumps Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Pumps Sales by Country (2015-2020)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Pumps Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Pumps Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 UAE Pumps Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 UAE Pumps Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd.

11.1.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.1.2 Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.1.4 Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Shanghai Kaiquan Pump(Group)Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11.2 Grundfos

11.2.1 Grundfos Company Details

11.2.2 Grundfos Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Grundfos Pumps Introduction

11.2.4 Grundfos Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Grundfos Recent Development

11.3 Eastpump

11.3.1 Eastpump Company Details

11.3.2 Eastpump Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Eastpump Pumps Introduction

11.3.4 Eastpump Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Eastpump Recent Development

11.4 Liancheng Group

11.4.1 Liancheng Group Company Details

11.4.2 Liancheng Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Liancheng Group Pumps Introduction

11.4.4 Liancheng Group Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Liancheng Group Recent Development

11.5 Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd.

11.5.1 Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.5.4 Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Nanfang Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 KSB

11.6.1 KSB Company Details

11.6.2 KSB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 KSB Pumps Introduction

11.6.4 KSB Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 KSB Recent Development

11.7 PowerChina SPEM Company Ltd.

11.7.1 PowerChina SPEM Company Ltd. Company Details

11.7.2 PowerChina SPEM Company Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 PowerChina SPEM Company Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.7.4 PowerChina SPEM Company Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 PowerChina SPEM Company Ltd. Recent Development

11.8 SULZER

11.8.1 SULZER Company Details

11.8.2 SULZER Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 SULZER Pumps Introduction

11.8.4 SULZER Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 SULZER Recent Development

11.9 Dalian Deep Blue Pump

11.9.1 Dalian Deep Blue Pump Company Details

11.9.2 Dalian Deep Blue Pump Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Dalian Deep Blue Pump Pumps Introduction

11.9.4 Dalian Deep Blue Pump Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Dalian Deep Blue Pump Recent Development

11.10 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co.,Ltd.

11.10.1 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.10.2 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.10.4 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Shimge Pump Industry Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11.11 Wilo

11.11.1 Wilo Company Details

11.11.2 Wilo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Wilo Pumps Introduction

11.11.4 Wilo Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 Wilo Recent Development

11.12 Danai Pumps Co.,Ltd.

11.12.1 Danai Pumps Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.12.2 Danai Pumps Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Danai Pumps Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.12.4 Danai Pumps Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Danai Pumps Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11.13 Leo Group Co.,Ltd.

11.13.1 Leo Group Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.13.2 Leo Group Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Leo Group Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.13.4 Leo Group Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Leo Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11.14 Thermal Fisher

11.14.1 Thermal Fisher Company Details

11.14.2 Thermal Fisher Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 Thermal Fisher Pumps Introduction

11.14.4 Thermal Fisher Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 Thermal Fisher Recent Development

11.15 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co.,Ltd.

11.15.1 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.15.2 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.15.4 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 Guangdong Kenflo Pump Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11.16 Weihai Shuanglun Group Co.,Ltd.

11.16.1 Weihai Shuanglun Group Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.16.2 Weihai Shuanglun Group Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 Weihai Shuanglun Group Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.16.4 Weihai Shuanglun Group Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 Weihai Shuanglun Group Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11.17 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation

11.17.1 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation Company Details

11.17.2 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation Pumps Introduction

11.17.4 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 Shenyang Blower Works Group Corporation Recent Development

11.18 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co.Ltd. (SGB)

11.18.1 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co.Ltd. (SGB) Company Details

11.18.2 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co.Ltd. (SGB) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co.Ltd. (SGB) Pumps Introduction

11.18.4 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co.Ltd. (SGB) Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.18.5 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Factory Co.Ltd. (SGB) Recent Development

11.19 XEMC

11.19.1 XEMC Company Details

11.19.2 XEMC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 XEMC Pumps Introduction

11.19.4 XEMC Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.19.5 XEMC Recent Development

11.20 Chongqing Pump Industry Co., Ltd.

11.20.1 Chongqing Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Company Details

11.20.2 Chongqing Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.20.3 Chongqing Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.20.4 Chongqing Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.20.5 Chongqing Pump Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

11.21 Hua Cheng Group

11.21.1 Hua Cheng Group Company Details

11.21.2 Hua Cheng Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.21.3 Hua Cheng Group Pumps Introduction

11.21.4 Hua Cheng Group Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.21.5 Hua Cheng Group Recent Development

11.22 Xiangyang 525 Pump Industry Co.,Ltd.

11.22.1 Xiangyang 525 Pump Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.22.2 Xiangyang 525 Pump Industry Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.22.3 Xiangyang 525 Pump Industry Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.22.4 Xiangyang 525 Pump Industry Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.22.5 Xiangyang 525 Pump Industry Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11.23 Changzhi Pump Co.,Ltd.

11.23.1 Changzhi Pump Co.,Ltd. Company Details

11.23.2 Changzhi Pump Co.,Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.23.3 Changzhi Pump Co.,Ltd. Pumps Introduction

11.23.4 Changzhi Pump Co.,Ltd. Revenue in Pumps Business (2015-2020)

11.23.5 Changzhi Pump Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”