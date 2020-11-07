Non-Woven Disc Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Saint-Gobain, 3M, SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Non-Woven Disc Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Non-Woven Disc report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Non-Woven Disc market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Non-Woven Disc specifications, and company profiles. The Non-Woven Disc study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
The market size section gives the Non-Woven Disc market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Non-Woven Disc industry over a defined period.
Key Manufacturers of Non-Woven Disc Market include: Saint-Gobain, 3M, SIA Abrasives (Bosch), PFERD, Osborn, Mirka, Klingspor, Bibielle, Hermes Abrasives, Nihon Kenshi, ARC Abrasives, Dewalt, The LBA Innovation Way, Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives, Ampol
Non-Woven Disc Market Types include: Quick Change Type
Non-Woven Disc Market Applications include: Automotive
The research covers the current market size of the [Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Non-Woven Disc market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Report 2020].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Non-Woven Disc in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Report 2020].
There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Report 2020].
Table of Contents:
1 Non-Woven Disc Market Overview
1.1 Non-Woven Disc Product Scope
1.2 Non-Woven Disc Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Quick Change Type
1.2.3 Arbor Hole Type
1.3 Non-Woven Disc Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Furniture
1.3.4 Machinery
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Non-Woven Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Non-Woven Disc Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Non-Woven Disc Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Non-Woven Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Non-Woven Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Non-Woven Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Non-Woven Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Non-Woven Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Non-Woven Disc Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Non-Woven Disc Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Non-Woven Disc Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Non-Woven Disc Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Non-Woven Disc Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Woven Disc as of 2019)
3.4 Global Non-Woven Disc Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Non-Woven Disc Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Woven Disc Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Non-Woven Disc Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Non-Woven Disc Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Non-Woven Disc Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Non-Woven Disc Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Non-Woven Disc Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Non-Woven Disc Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Non-Woven Disc Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Non-Woven Disc Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Non-Woven Disc Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Non-Woven Disc Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Non-Woven Disc Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Non-Woven Disc Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Disc Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Non-Woven Disc Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Non-Woven Disc Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Woven Disc Business
12.1 Saint-Gobain
12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Business Overview
12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
12.2 3M
12.2.1 3M Corporation Information
12.2.2 3M Business Overview
12.2.3 3M Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 3M Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.2.5 3M Recent Development
12.3 SIA Abrasives (Bosch)
12.3.1 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Corporation Information
12.3.2 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Business Overview
12.3.3 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.3.5 SIA Abrasives (Bosch) Recent Development
12.4 PFERD
12.4.1 PFERD Corporation Information
12.4.2 PFERD Business Overview
12.4.3 PFERD Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 PFERD Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.4.5 PFERD Recent Development
12.5 Osborn
12.5.1 Osborn Corporation Information
12.5.2 Osborn Business Overview
12.5.3 Osborn Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Osborn Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.5.5 Osborn Recent Development
12.6 Mirka
12.6.1 Mirka Corporation Information
12.6.2 Mirka Business Overview
12.6.3 Mirka Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Mirka Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.6.5 Mirka Recent Development
12.7 Klingspor
12.7.1 Klingspor Corporation Information
12.7.2 Klingspor Business Overview
12.7.3 Klingspor Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Klingspor Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.7.5 Klingspor Recent Development
12.8 Bibielle
12.8.1 Bibielle Corporation Information
12.8.2 Bibielle Business Overview
12.8.3 Bibielle Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Bibielle Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.8.5 Bibielle Recent Development
12.9 Hermes Abrasives
12.9.1 Hermes Abrasives Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hermes Abrasives Business Overview
12.9.3 Hermes Abrasives Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Hermes Abrasives Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.9.5 Hermes Abrasives Recent Development
12.10 Nihon Kenshi
12.10.1 Nihon Kenshi Corporation Information
12.10.2 Nihon Kenshi Business Overview
12.10.3 Nihon Kenshi Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Nihon Kenshi Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.10.5 Nihon Kenshi Recent Development
12.11 ARC Abrasives
12.11.1 ARC Abrasives Corporation Information
12.11.2 ARC Abrasives Business Overview
12.11.3 ARC Abrasives Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 ARC Abrasives Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.11.5 ARC Abrasives Recent Development
12.12 Dewalt
12.12.1 Dewalt Corporation Information
12.12.2 Dewalt Business Overview
12.12.3 Dewalt Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Dewalt Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.12.5 Dewalt Recent Development
12.13 The LBA Innovation Way
12.13.1 The LBA Innovation Way Corporation Information
12.13.2 The LBA Innovation Way Business Overview
12.13.3 The LBA Innovation Way Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 The LBA Innovation Way Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.13.5 The LBA Innovation Way Recent Development
12.14 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives
12.14.1 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Corporation Information
12.14.2 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Business Overview
12.14.3 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.14.5 Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives Recent Development
12.15 Ampol
12.15.1 Ampol Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ampol Business Overview
12.15.3 Ampol Non-Woven Disc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Ampol Non-Woven Disc Products Offered
12.15.5 Ampol Recent Development
13 Non-Woven Disc Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Non-Woven Disc Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Woven Disc
13.4 Non-Woven Disc Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Non-Woven Disc Distributors List
14.3 Non-Woven Disc Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Non-Woven Disc Market Trends
15.2 Non-Woven Disc Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Non-Woven Disc Market Challenges
15.4 Non-Woven Disc Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
