Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2020-2026 | BYD, Shinry, Tccharger

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) specifications, and company profiles. The Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market include: BYD, Shinry, Tccharger, Panasonic, Webasto, Toyota Industries, Nichicon, Leviton, IES Synergy, Auto Electric Power Plant, Pod Point, Clipper Creek, Xuji Group, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, DBT-CEV, ABB, Efacec, NARI

Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Types include: Level 1

Level 2

Level 3



Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Applications include: Residential Charging

Public Charging



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Product Scope

1.2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Level 1

1.2.3 Level 2

1.2.4 Level 3

1.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential Charging

1.3.3 Public Charging

1.4 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) as of 2019)

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Business

12.1 BYD

12.1.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.1.2 BYD Business Overview

12.1.3 BYD Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BYD Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.1.5 BYD Recent Development

12.2 Shinry

12.2.1 Shinry Corporation Information

12.2.2 Shinry Business Overview

12.2.3 Shinry Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Shinry Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.2.5 Shinry Recent Development

12.3 Tccharger

12.3.1 Tccharger Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tccharger Business Overview

12.3.3 Tccharger Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Tccharger Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.3.5 Tccharger Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.5 Webasto

12.5.1 Webasto Corporation Information

12.5.2 Webasto Business Overview

12.5.3 Webasto Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Webasto Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.5.5 Webasto Recent Development

12.6 Toyota Industries

12.6.1 Toyota Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Toyota Industries Business Overview

12.6.3 Toyota Industries Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Toyota Industries Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.6.5 Toyota Industries Recent Development

12.7 Nichicon

12.7.1 Nichicon Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nichicon Business Overview

12.7.3 Nichicon Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Nichicon Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.7.5 Nichicon Recent Development

12.8 Leviton

12.8.1 Leviton Corporation Information

12.8.2 Leviton Business Overview

12.8.3 Leviton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Leviton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.8.5 Leviton Recent Development

12.9 IES Synergy

12.9.1 IES Synergy Corporation Information

12.9.2 IES Synergy Business Overview

12.9.3 IES Synergy Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 IES Synergy Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.9.5 IES Synergy Recent Development

12.10 Auto Electric Power Plant

12.10.1 Auto Electric Power Plant Corporation Information

12.10.2 Auto Electric Power Plant Business Overview

12.10.3 Auto Electric Power Plant Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Auto Electric Power Plant Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.10.5 Auto Electric Power Plant Recent Development

12.11 Pod Point

12.11.1 Pod Point Corporation Information

12.11.2 Pod Point Business Overview

12.11.3 Pod Point Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Pod Point Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.11.5 Pod Point Recent Development

12.12 Clipper Creek

12.12.1 Clipper Creek Corporation Information

12.12.2 Clipper Creek Business Overview

12.12.3 Clipper Creek Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Clipper Creek Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.12.5 Clipper Creek Recent Development

12.13 Xuji Group

12.13.1 Xuji Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xuji Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Xuji Group Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Xuji Group Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.13.5 Xuji Group Recent Development

12.14 Eaton

12.14.1 Eaton Corporation Information

12.14.2 Eaton Business Overview

12.14.3 Eaton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Eaton Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.14.5 Eaton Recent Development

12.15 Schneider Electric

12.15.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

12.15.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

12.15.3 Schneider Electric Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Schneider Electric Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.15.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

12.16 Siemens

12.16.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.16.2 Siemens Business Overview

12.16.3 Siemens Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Siemens Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.16.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.17 DBT-CEV

12.17.1 DBT-CEV Corporation Information

12.17.2 DBT-CEV Business Overview

12.17.3 DBT-CEV Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 DBT-CEV Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.17.5 DBT-CEV Recent Development

12.18 ABB

12.18.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.18.2 ABB Business Overview

12.18.3 ABB Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 ABB Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.18.5 ABB Recent Development

12.19 Efacec

12.19.1 Efacec Corporation Information

12.19.2 Efacec Business Overview

12.19.3 Efacec Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Efacec Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.19.5 Efacec Recent Development

12.20 NARI

12.20.1 NARI Corporation Information

12.20.2 NARI Business Overview

12.20.3 NARI Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 NARI Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Products Offered

12.20.5 NARI Recent Development

13 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE)

13.4 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Distributors List

14.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Trends

15.2 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Challenges

15.4 Electric Vehicle Service Equipment (EVSE) Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

