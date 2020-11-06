Neo and Challenger Bank Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Starling Bank

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Neo and Challenger Bank Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Brief Overview on Neo and Challenger Bank

Neo & challenger bank are also known as Digital challenger bank, is a new type of digital bank that exists without any branches. Neo & Challenger Banks are 100% digital, hence simplifying the financial world, creating a customer centric approach to services, and transforming the way banking is viewed by the public and the market. This banks are gaining customer attention as they deliver larger returns on equity and charge low interest rate on loans offered as compared to those prominent traditional banks. Additionally, offers greater flexibility when it comes to lending through streamlined operations and cost. Neo Banks are basically reinventing the practices and processes associated with traditional banking to make process more convenient for the customers as complete operations can be handled with the help of the mobile. Moreover, favorable government conditions and increasing fad for digitization will fuel the market for this banks.

Key Players: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Starling Bank, MyBank, WeBank, Simple Finance Technology, BPCE, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, Holvi Bank, Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius

Market Segmentation by Type: Neo Bank, Challenger Bank (Small Challenger, Large Challenger)

Market Segmentation by Application: Personal, Business

Market Drivers

The Upscale of Services Offered

Favorable Government Regulations

Adoption of New Fintech

Market Trend

Inclination towards mobile banking

Fad for reckless transactions

Market Restraints:

Being Online Only Maybe Insufficient to Maintain Strong Customer Relationship

Good Customer Experience is Hard to Build and Harder to Maintain

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

