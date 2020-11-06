Banking as a Digital Platform Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants: CREALOGIX, ebanklT, Intellect Design Arena

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Banking as a Digital Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Brief Overview on Banking as a Digital Platform

Digital Transformation (DX) is an ongoing trend that has been disrupting nearly all business operations for many businesses, including financial services. Banking and Finance sector is also more generally undergoing tremendous digital transformation across nearly all verticals. The digital platform can then be used to deliver custom solutions, services, and experiences to customers. With the help of digitalization, the financial institutions provide applications, development tools, middleware, operating systems, virtualization, servers, storage and networking to banks and other financial services providers.

Though banks are not being hit by the novel coronavirus as directly as other retail institutions, they are at the front of public attention. Business loans, mainly to small and medium enterprises, are at risk due to the forced shutdown. In conditions of social distancing raised by COVID-19, consumers may now divide financial institutions into ones they can use without leaving home. The COVID-19 pandemic could be the most serious challenge to financial institutions in nearly a century. As the economic fallout spreads, retail banks find themselves juggling some main concerns that involve concrete steps to reposition now while also recalibrating for the future. Banking and financial institutions were under immense pressure to ensure business-as-usual amidst the lockdown and health crisis. As per the 2017 global findex report by the World Bank, India is home to the worldâ€™s second-largest unbanked population with 190 million adults without access to a bank account. With increased penetration of mobile and Internet, the primary focus would accelerate technology-enabled digital financial inclusion. Banks enable its customers to interact over multiple automated and digital channels to offer the optimal channel mix. Banks have considered important factors such as demographics, access to the internet, last-mile connectivity, customer banking behavior patterns, etc. to enable operative adoption by the Indian banking consumers.

Steps to be taken:

In order to encourage customers to use existing remote channels and digital products, institutions can launch positive and safety-oriented messaging aimed at reducing reliance on branches for services that are digitally available. Banks can also improve their current digital offerings, identifying key functionalities that can be improved quickly; for example, they can increase the limit for online activities. Institutions in both Italy and China have found that many people are willingly using remote channels and digital offerings. Banks should carefully draw on the lessons that the current situation offers and use them to inform their digital transformation while building a much higher degree of both operative and financial resiliency.

Key Players are: Banking as a Digital Platform Market Segmentation: CREALOGIX, ebanklT, Intellect Design Arena, Finastra, ETRONIKA, Fiserv, NF Innova, Oracle, SAB, Appway AG, Backbase, SAP, Sopra, Tagit, TCS, Technisys, Temenos, BNY Mellon, Worldline Study by Application (Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking, Corporate Digital Banking), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Components (Software, Service), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), Modes (Online Banking, Mobile Banking)

These key players have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches and developments, joint ventures, partnerships, research and development (R&D) activities, agreements, contracts, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) to strengthen their position in the market.

Market Drivers

Growing Digitalization and Internet Penetration

Rising Need across Banks to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Platforms

Market Trend

Digital platforms are becoming the preferred and dominant business model for banks and financial institutions in the future. Digital platforms offer consumers and small businesses the ability to connect to financial and other service providers through an

Market Restraints:

Low Adoption of Digital Banking Services in Rural Areas in Emerging Countries

Difficulty in Integration of Services with Legacy Systems

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

