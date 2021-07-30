Shisha Tobacco Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020 | FUMARI, Haze Tobacco LLC, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and in-depth Shisha Tobacco Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. To acquire knowledge about the current and future market status, global, local and regional level is considered in this report which offers business insights at the extensive marketplace.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- FUMARI, Haze Tobacco LLC, Al Fakher Tobacco Factory, SOCIALSMOKE.COM, Japan Tobacco Inc., Alchemist Blend, SOEX, Al-Tawareg Tobacco Molasses Company, Prince Molasses, Romman Shisha, Mazaya, Ugly Hookah, Cloud Tobacco, Flavors of Americas S.A., Al Amir Tobacco and STARBUZZTOBACCO.COM.

Shisha tobacco can be defined as a mixture of tobacco along with water, glycerine, and flavour components and aromatic substances which is then smoked through a hookah apparatus. This flavoured and aromatic tobacco is smoked by the majority of population due to its traits of relaxing an individual. With a number of flavour offerings for the product, the market is expected to undergo moderate growth in the forecast period due to its widespread adoption.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Variety of flavor offerings in shisha tobacco is one of the major driving factors as a large portion of the youth are willing to take up flavoured smoking

High amounts of adoption of shisha tobacco among the various themed-based restaurants and cafes is also expected to be a driver for the market growth

Strict regulations and bans posed on the serving and sale of shisha tobacco is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Awareness regarding the increased harmful effects with the usage and smoking of shisha tobacco as compared to cigarette smoking is also expected to restraint the market growth

By Product Type (Strong Shisha Tobacco, Mild Shisha Tobacco, Light Shisha Tobacco),

Flavor (Fruit, Mint, Chocolate, Caramel, Beverages, Blended Flavours),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The SHISHA TOBACCO report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, Mazaya announced that it will present a number of new flavours to the shisha tobacco as well as glass pipes for the hookah apparatus at the TFWA Exhibition and Conference 2018 being held in Cannes.

In February 2017, Mazaya announced the launch of a portable hookah available in a number of flavours. This product launch is aimed at focusing on the hookah lovers that are on the move.

