Packaging Recyclable Market 2020 Recent Trends and Advance Outlook 2026 | Salazar Packaging, Inc., 3M, Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Graham Packaging Company., Lacerta Group, Inc., Ebro Color GmbH, Salazar Packaging, Inc., 3M, Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation., APP (Asia Pulp & Paper), AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., BASF SE, Mondi, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ardagh Group S.A., Be Green Packaging Store, EnviroPAK., BioMass Packaging, Evergreen Packaging LLC., Gerresheimer AG.

Packaging recyclable is the packaging materials which can be recycled easily after the use. As we know today packaging are made of many different material out of which some can cause harm to the environment which is the major reason many companies have started using recyclable packaging. These days, bioplastics came into existence which is the major factor for fuelling the growth of this market.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

Increasing usage of bioplastics is driving the growth of this market

Increasing awareness among consumer about the hazardous effect of plastic packaging is driving the growth of this market.

Lack of knowledge among manufacture about the correct packaging material is restraining the growth of this market

Dearth of restriction related to the usage of non-eco-friendly material is restraining the market

By Material (Glass, Paper, Plastic, Tinplate, Wood, Aluminium, Biodegradable Plastics, Recycled Papers),

Packaging (Paper & Cardboard, Bubble Wrap, Void Fill Packing, Pouches & Envelopes),

End- User (Healthcare, Food & Beverage Industry, Personnel Care Industry)

The PACKAGING RECYCLABLE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In February 2019, Jem Packaging announced the launch of their fully recyclable and biodegradable food packaging. These materials took 6 year to develop and are water resistant, home compostable and degradable in 8- 14 weeks.

In February 2019, Quinn Packaging announced the launch of their Detecta which is a patent-pending black plastic food trays. The black color makes them identifiable and also makes them absorb the Near-Infra-Red (NIR) beams in optical sorting system. The main aim was to create the tray that can be recycled easily

