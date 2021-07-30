Hemp Seed Market 2020 Development, Trends and Potential of the Market to 2026| Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and in-depth Hemp Seed Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. To acquire knowledge about the current and future market status, global, local and regional level is considered in this report which offers business insights at the extensive marketplace. Global hemp seed market is expected to rise from 319.00 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 322.00 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Hempco Inc, Ecofibre, HempFlax Group B.V., GenCanna Global USA, Inc., Konoplex, Hemp Oil Canada, Proteus Solutions GbR, Colorado Hemp Works LLC, Canah, Plains Industrial Hemp Processing Ltd, South Hemp Tecno, MH medical hemp, Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, Green Source MKT, Hush Brands Inc., NAVITAS ORGANICS, GFR Ingredients Ltd among others.

Hemp is often termed as marijuana. Hemp is grown in northern hemisphere which requires about 3-4 months for maturation. The seeds produced from hemp are used for the consumption purpose with wider application in food products such as hemp cheese, hemp milk and hemp oil. Continuous countercurrent reactor technology is used in manufacturing of hemp based product. Hemp field botanicals launched hemp-based CBD oral oils and face oils having high degree of purity, safety and quality.

Increasing demand for hemp seeds over traditional herbal seeds is driving the growth of the market

Diverse vital properties as well as its use as analgesic in medicines may propel the market growth

Growing demand of personal care products, cosmetics, protein supplements and various other health products will boost the market in the forecast period

Increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp is a driver for the market growth

High production cost will hamper the market growth

Stringent regulation and policies is restraining the market in the forecast period

By Source (Conventional and Organic),

Forms (Shelled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Protein, Hemp Seed Oil, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Protein Powder, Others),

Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Supplements, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Personal Care Products, Others),

Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce, Others)

In January 2019, Liht Cannabis Corp., had introduced PureCloud 9 which is a hemp seed oil based skincare products. This launch will help the company to the expansion of full line of CBD health and wellness products

In October 2018, Anavii Market had announced the collaboration with Space Tango for the research and to assess the biomedical applications of hemp-derived products in microgravity. This resulted into increase in product portfolio and revenue of the company. This will also strengthen its geographical presence.

