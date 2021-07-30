Compound Feeds and Additives Market Future Prediction Report 2020-2026 | Hi-Pro Feeds LP, Kent Corporation, Alltech., Prestage Farms

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and in-depth Compound Feeds and Additives Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. To acquire knowledge about the current and future market status, global, local and regional level is considered in this report which offers business insights at the extensive marketplace.

Compound feed is a mixture of various raw materials and food additives that are blended and mixed to meet the specific requirements of animals. The ingredients commonly combined include poultry meal, meat and bone meal, grains, brans, soybean meal, corn, rice, etc. in a proper proportion to get the required nutrition content.

Feed additive is a supplement that is prepared for farm animals, in order to provide them with sufficient nutrient content. They improve the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, and improve the nutrition content that is to be derived.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing consumption of meat and the increased demand for eggs and milk, including their by-products

The need for reducing the chronic diseases that outbreak from the consumption of unstandardized and low quality products

Rising demand for safe and good quality meat which is achieved by fortifying animals with nutrition, which in turn leads to the increased demand for animal and compound feed

Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits offered by compound feed and additives acts as a driver for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in the availability of raw material are restraining the market growth

Stringent regulatory framework and norms imposed by the government will restrain the growth of this market

Conducts Overall COMPOUND FEEDS AND ADDITIVES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Pellets Feeds & Additives, Powder Feeds & Additives, Liquid Feeds & Additives, Others),

Compound Feed (Cattle Feed, Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Aqua Feed, Pet Food),

Feed Additives Types (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers),

Application (Poultry, Pig, Ruminant, Others)

The COMPOUND FEEDS AND ADDITIVES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July, 2018, De Heus acquired compound feed plant in Serbia. With this new plant in Serbia, De Heus would strengthen and magnify its leading position in the market, meeting the high demand for quality cattle, poultry and pig feeds. This purchase would pave the way for DeHeus to prosper in its business expanding their business lines and better meeting the demand of consumers.

In October, 2017, Integral Animal Nutrition, a cattle feed producer company was taken over by Cargill, an American agribusiness company. This purchase is a path towards the growth of its beef business in Brazil and a step to make their supply chain more powerful. They would be able to better serve their customers by providing new and innovative solutions.

