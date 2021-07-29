Specialty Paper Market Rising Trend, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 | Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Sappi, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

Customer requirement has been kept into focus while preparing this professional and in-depth Specialty Paper Market research report. This report also gives the details about the market drivers and market restraints that help in knowing rise or fall of the demand of particular product with respect to market conditions. Strategic aspects of the industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. To acquire knowledge about the current and future market status, global, local and regional level is considered in this report which offers business insights at the extensive marketplace.

Specialty paper market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 77,971.48 million by 2027. Increasing demand of packaging products among consumers is a driving factor for the market growth.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas, Sappi, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Georgia-Pacific, Robert Wilson Paper, International Paper, WestRock Company, Domtar Corporation, Oji Holdings Corporation, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa, Fedrigoni Holding Limited, ND Paper LLC (A Subsidiary of Nine Dragons Worldwide (China) Investment Group Co., Ltd.), Kruger Inc., Wausau Coated Products, Inc, The Griff Network, Pudumjee Paper Products, Onyx Papers and JK Paper among other domestic and global players.

The extensive properties of specialty paper, high-quality, and unique characteristic has increased the demand of specialty paper in various industries which also increases number of smokers and has propelled the demand of filter paper for manufacturing of cigarettes, for this reason increased adoption of specialty paper in various industry applications is acting as an driver for boosting the demand of the specialty paper market. The availability of substitutes restricts the growth of the market, for this reason, availability of substitutes is acting as a restraint and hampering the demand of specialty paper market.

The manufacturers are engaged in several research and development activities for launching new product in the market with the latest technology which meet the several consumer requirements and launch new and advanced property based raw material which also helped the manufacturers to make unique and strong packaging and décor paper which helps in boosting the demand of the market, for this reason, technological evolution of the specialty paper is acting as an opportunity for boosting the demand of the specialty paper market. The regulatory requirement for approvals of marketing, those manufacturers are fails to get regulatory approval on their product they harm their business globally because they do not allow to commercialize their product into the market, for this reason, stringent regulatory policies for specialty paper proves to be challenge for specialty paper market.

This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market. The pandemic caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally, including the business sector. This has brought along several changes in market conditions.

By Product Type (Release & Labels, Décor Paper, Carbonless Paper, Printing Paper, Packaging Paper, Functional Paper, Kraft Paper, Thermal Paper, Pharmaceutical Leaflet Paper, Filter Paper and Others),

Raw Material (Pulp and Functional Chemical),

Application (Industrial, Building & Construction, Packaging, Label, Printing, Automotive, Food Services, Electricals, Medical Application and Others)

The countries covered in the specialty paper market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Rising Consumption of Kraft Form of Specialty Paper Due to Adhesion and Resistivity Properties

Specialty paper market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in specialty paper and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the specialty paper market.

For instance,

In May 2020, Pudumjee paper products announced that they have resume their specialty paper products production in its Pune plant, which include manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, hygiene sectors, hospital supplies, food and confectionery among others. The product launch helps in generating the revenue and increases the customer base of the business.

In February 2020, Stora Enso announced that they have expanded their product portfolio of renewable packaging materials by the launching of new dispersion barrier materials for food packaging and paper cups. The expansion helps in increasing goodwill and generates revenue of the company in the market.

