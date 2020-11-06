Freeze-dried Vegetable Powder Market Share, Size, Top-Vendor Landscape, Industry Overview, Demand Factors and Growth Prediction 2020 to 2026

The Global Freeze-Dried Vegetable Powder Market is exhibiting strong growth due to its vast application in convenience foods. The most prominent application of freeze-dried vegetable powder is ready-to-cook (RTC) foods owing to its longer shelf life. During the freeze-drying process, the water is completely removed from vegetables by sublimation, thereby preserving its colour, flavour, shape and nutrients. Water removal during the freeze-drying process increases the shelf life of vegetable powder at room temperature, without adding any preservative. The growing demand for high quality vegetable-based instant meals is fuelling the growth of the market.

Freeze-dried vegetable powders have an extensive application in infant foods as they are easier to digest and have high nutritional value. Vegetable powders are also widely utilized in plant-based functional food and beverages and dietary supplements. Freeze-dried vegetable powders add flavours to soups, sauces, gravies without adding any moisture thereby retaining the product consistency. The increasing demand for freeze-dried vegetable powders from foodservice segment is anticipated to further drive the growth of the market. The increasing innovation and product development activities are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Top Key Players of Freeze-dried Vegetable Powder Market:-

SouthAm Freeze Dry,

European freeze Dry,

Green Rootz,

Mercer Foods, LLC,

Verum Ingredients, Inc.,

Mevive International Food Ingredients,

Halo Corporation Co., Ltd.,

DHM Ingredients, Chaucer Foods Ltd.

and Freeze Dry Foods GmbH

The increasing utilization of dehydrated vegetable powders in RTC foods is primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of plant-based functional foods and dietary supplements is driving the demand for high quality dehydrated vegetable powders.

The sublimation process requires high energy input owing to the continuous reduction in pressure, making it an expensive process. The high cost of freeze-drying technology is acting as a key restraint for the growth of the market.

COVID-19: Shutdown of Restaurants & Cafes May Hinder Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has taken a toll on the Freeze-dried Vegetable Powder Industry. Almost every offline food chain, such as cafeterias and restaurants are shut down completely in various countries. But, online food delivery services are still under operation. In addition to this, companies manufacturing packaged food and beverages are exhibiting a high rate of sales because of their possession of certain beneficial properties. These products have long shelf-lives and hence consumers are stocking up their pantries, fearing the lockdown.

What Does This Report Include?

Our skilled team of analysts has developed a specially curated report to help you in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on this market. The report is developed by conducting in-depth primary and secondary research. It includes analysis of various regions and nations, as well as the current trends that are being followed in these regions. Multiple approaches were taken up by our team to derive the market growth rate and value. Also, it presents enhanced data collected through secondary sources, namely, company websites, journals, business magazines, and press releases. The analysis of each nation is given by studying several macro-economic factors, regional players, consumer behavior, and government policies. Our clients would be able to take positive steps towards regaining business confidence by analyzing the Freeze-dried Vegetable Powder market Share, growth drivers, obstacles, challenges, and opportunities.

By Geography Analysis:-

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, and Rest of ME&A)

