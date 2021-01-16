Starlink constellation supplying internet services 

The interconnectivity details courtesy of the Starlink constellation seems to be skyrocketing. Nevertheless, the end-user network details are on another scale. One American reported that his hometown’s internet connectivity speed was at 27Kbps, and he had to look for alternatives like a modem to work in a fast browser system. He is part of the American community, which is witnessing low connectivity. Nonetheless, the solution to internet problems might be the constellation of Starlink satellite courtesy of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

SpaceX requested an appropriation of $16 billion in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The company proposed this sum to facilitate the supply of a minimum download speed of 25Mbps to the many Americans who have are still operating in download speeds below Mbps, like in remote areas with no broadband.

Starlink constellation displayed an internet connectivity speed ranging in 100s of Mbps. However, the upload speeds are still in the 40s, which the engineers are always working to increase. These internet speeds are high compared to 4G broadband, which does not adequately serve the large American communities living in rural areas.

All the other internet providers are supplying internet speeds operating below the Starlink download and upload rates. This move implies that they will either have to raise their internet speeds or identify and connect with satellite providers operating constellations of satellites with high internet connectivity speeds.

SpaceX is on the run to ensure that it achieves its target of deploying over 12000 satellites for the Starlink constellation before the year comes to an end. Elon Musk, the chief and founder of SpaceX, stated that they are working on having the 12000 satellites in space to supply the internet in the minor and moderate regions before they can fully cover the remotest of areas.

Meanwhile, the demand for the Starlink constellation internet is rising steeply. SpaceX has been contacting the FCC to authorize its development of terminals in areas where demand for the internet increases. Currently, over 600000 Americans have subscribed to the service and are waiting on the delivery part.

The Starlink internet services are in high demand, with local governments also applying for installing the booster terminals in their regions. One such institution is the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) under its leader Danny Whalen who understands that this connectivity will revolutionize the way systems run in his leadership.

SpaceX announced that it would be contacting the authorizing bodies like FCC to quantify the terminals’ development in the determined locations. The company explained that it would be accelerating its infrastructural development once FCC authorizes the proposed plans, and it receives the funds it applied in the appropriation scheme.

In conclusion, SpaceX is recruiting more engineers to develop interface devices that will connect households to the terminals for internet connectivity. Nevertheless, FCC and the RDOF committees must agree to support SpaceX’s efforts by performing their end of the bargain.