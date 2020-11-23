EPL FREE : Arsenal vs Leeds United Live Streaming Online TV: Premier League Soccer Game 2020

Leeds United vs Arsenal: Check here for info on how you can watch the game on TV and via online live streams.Leeds United vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch, news, odds, time Leeds vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League.EPL FRE : Arsenal vs Leeds United Live Streaming Online TV: Premier League Soccer Game 2020

Arsenal and Leeds United go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday with both sides looking to return to form (4:30pm kick-off).

Both teams lost their final game before the international break and currently sit in the bottom half of the table. For hosts Leeds it was a 4-1 thumping at the hands of Crystal Palace, their fourth defeat of the season, leaving them in 15th despite a promising start to the campaign.

They are two points and four places below Arsenal, who were routinely beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa, also their fourth defeat of the season. After the initial excitement surrounding the start of Mikel Arteta’s reign, some doubts have been rising, with the Gunners 11th in the league and five points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

But Arsenal have a good record against Leeds that will give them confidence going into Sunday’s game. The Gunners are unbeaten in their past seven games with Leeds across all competitions, winning six, since a 3-2 defeat at Highbury in May 2003.

Where to watch Leeds vs Arsenal on TV:

UK: Sky Sports Premier League & Sky Sports Main Event

US: NBCSN

Where to live stream Arsenal vs Leeds:

US: Fubo* are streaming Arsenal vs Leeds live for account holders. Those without a Fubo account already can take advantage of their seven-day free trial by following the simple steps below.

Leeds & Arsenal’s previous line-ups:

Leeds (vs Crystal Palace): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper; Dallas, Struijk, Alioski; Costa, Klich, Harrison; Bamford.

Arsenal (vs Aston Villa): Leno; Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Bellerin, Partey*, Elneny*, Saka; Willian Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Leeds have no fresh injury concerns, but Kalvin Phillips is in contention to return to the team following a shoulder injury. Rodrigo is also available but Sunday may come too soon for Diego Llorente.

Thomas Partey missed the international break due to a thigh injury he picked up in the defeat to Aston Villa and remains unavailable for this weekend. He is joined on the sidelines by midfield partner Mohamed Elneny, who tested positive for coronavirus while away with Egypt.