Plastic Bottle Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Corning, Bel-Art, Wheaton, Qorpak

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Plastic Bottle market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Bottle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Bottle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Bottle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Bottle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Bottle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Bottle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Bottle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Bottle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic Bottle Market Research Report: Corning, Bel-Art, Wheaton, Qorpak, Thermo Scientific, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Sarstedt, Kimble Chase, JW Life Science, SPL Life Sciences

Types: Polystyrene(PS) Bottles

Polyethylene (PE) Bottles

Polycarbonate (PC) Bottles

Polypropylene (PP) Bottles

Other



Applications: Food & Beverage Industry

Medical Industry

Other



The Plastic Bottle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Bottle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Bottle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plastic Bottle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Bottle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Bottle market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Bottle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Bottle market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plastic Bottle Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Plastic Bottle Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Polystyrene(PS) Bottles

1.4.3 Polyethylene (PE) Bottles

1.4.4 Polycarbonate (PC) Bottles

1.4.5 Polypropylene (PP) Bottles

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Bottle Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverage Industry

1.5.3 Medical Industry

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Plastic Bottle Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Plastic Bottle, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Plastic Bottle Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Plastic Bottle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Plastic Bottle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Plastic Bottle Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Plastic Bottle Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Bottle Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Plastic Bottle Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Bottle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Plastic Bottle Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plastic Bottle Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Bottle Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Plastic Bottle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Plastic Bottle Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Plastic Bottle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Plastic Bottle Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Plastic Bottle Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Plastic Bottle Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Plastic Bottle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Plastic Bottle Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Plastic Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Plastic Bottle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Plastic Bottle Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Plastic Bottle Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Plastic Bottle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Plastic Bottle Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Plastic Bottle Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Plastic Bottle Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Plastic Bottle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Bottle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Bottle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Plastic Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Plastic Bottle Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Plastic Bottle Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Plastic Bottle Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Plastic Bottle Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Plastic Bottle Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Plastic Bottle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Plastic Bottle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Plastic Bottle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Plastic Bottle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Plastic Bottle Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Plastic Bottle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Plastic Bottle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Plastic Bottle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Plastic Bottle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Plastic Bottle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Plastic Bottle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Plastic Bottle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Plastic Bottle Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Plastic Bottle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Plastic Bottle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Plastic Bottle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Plastic Bottle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Plastic Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Plastic Bottle Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Bottle Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plastic Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Plastic Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Plastic Bottle Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Plastic Bottle Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Bottle Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Bottle Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Plastic Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Bottle Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Bottle Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bottle Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bottle Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bottle Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Bottle Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Corning

12.1.1 Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Corning Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Corning Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.1.5 Corning Recent Development

12.2 Bel-Art

12.2.1 Bel-Art Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bel-Art Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Bel-Art Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Bel-Art Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.2.5 Bel-Art Recent Development

12.3 Wheaton

12.3.1 Wheaton Corporation Information

12.3.2 Wheaton Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Wheaton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Wheaton Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.3.5 Wheaton Recent Development

12.4 Qorpak

12.4.1 Qorpak Corporation Information

12.4.2 Qorpak Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Qorpak Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Qorpak Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.4.5 Qorpak Recent Development

12.5 Thermo Scientific

12.5.1 Thermo Scientific Corporation Information

12.5.2 Thermo Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Thermo Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Thermo Scientific Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.5.5 Thermo Scientific Recent Development

12.6 GE Healthcare Life Sciences

12.6.1 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Corporation Information

12.6.2 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.6.5 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Recent Development

12.7 Sarstedt

12.7.1 Sarstedt Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sarstedt Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Sarstedt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Sarstedt Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.7.5 Sarstedt Recent Development

12.8 Kimble Chase

12.8.1 Kimble Chase Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kimble Chase Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kimble Chase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Kimble Chase Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.8.5 Kimble Chase Recent Development

12.9 JW Life Science

12.9.1 JW Life Science Corporation Information

12.9.2 JW Life Science Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 JW Life Science Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 JW Life Science Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.9.5 JW Life Science Recent Development

12.10 SPL Life Sciences

12.10.1 SPL Life Sciences Corporation Information

12.10.2 SPL Life Sciences Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 SPL Life Sciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 SPL Life Sciences Plastic Bottle Products Offered

12.10.5 SPL Life Sciences Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Plastic Bottle Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Plastic Bottle Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

