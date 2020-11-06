NdFeB Magnets Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, Zhong Ke San Huan

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global NdFeB Magnets market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global NdFeB Magnets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The NdFeB Magnets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the NdFeB Magnets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global NdFeB Magnets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global NdFeB Magnets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global NdFeB Magnets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global NdFeB Magnets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global NdFeB Magnets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global NdFeB Magnets Market Research Report: Hitachi Metals, MMC, Vacuumschmelze, Zhong Ke San Huan, TDK, Zhenghai Magnetic, Ningbo Yunsheng, Tianhe Magnets, Shougang Magnetic Material, Jingci Magnet

Types: Sintered NdFeB Magnet

Bonded NdFeB Magnet



Applications: Consumer Electronics

Industrial Motor

Energy-Saving Appliances

Vehicle

Other



The NdFeB Magnets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global NdFeB Magnets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global NdFeB Magnets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the NdFeB Magnets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in NdFeB Magnets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global NdFeB Magnets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global NdFeB Magnets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global NdFeB Magnets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NdFeB Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Sintered NdFeB Magnet

1.4.3 Bonded NdFeB Magnet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Industrial Motor

1.5.4 Energy-Saving Appliances

1.5.5 Vehicle

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 NdFeB Magnets Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global NdFeB Magnets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top NdFeB Magnets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by NdFeB Magnets Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global NdFeB Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 NdFeB Magnets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers NdFeB Magnets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into NdFeB Magnets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 NdFeB Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 NdFeB Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 NdFeB Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 NdFeB Magnets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China NdFeB Magnets Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China NdFeB Magnets Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China NdFeB Magnets Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China NdFeB Magnets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top NdFeB Magnets Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top NdFeB Magnets Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China NdFeB Magnets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China NdFeB Magnets Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China NdFeB Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China NdFeB Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China NdFeB Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China NdFeB Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China NdFeB Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China NdFeB Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China NdFeB Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa NdFeB Magnets Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hitachi Metals

12.1.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Hitachi Metals NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.1.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

12.2 MMC

12.2.1 MMC Corporation Information

12.2.2 MMC Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 MMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 MMC NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.2.5 MMC Recent Development

12.3 Vacuumschmelze

12.3.1 Vacuumschmelze Corporation Information

12.3.2 Vacuumschmelze Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Vacuumschmelze Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Vacuumschmelze NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.3.5 Vacuumschmelze Recent Development

12.4 Zhong Ke San Huan

12.4.1 Zhong Ke San Huan Corporation Information

12.4.2 Zhong Ke San Huan Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Zhong Ke San Huan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Zhong Ke San Huan NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.4.5 Zhong Ke San Huan Recent Development

12.5 TDK

12.5.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.5.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TDK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TDK NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.5.5 TDK Recent Development

12.6 Zhenghai Magnetic

12.6.1 Zhenghai Magnetic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Zhenghai Magnetic Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Zhenghai Magnetic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Zhenghai Magnetic NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.6.5 Zhenghai Magnetic Recent Development

12.7 Ningbo Yunsheng

12.7.1 Ningbo Yunsheng Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ningbo Yunsheng Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ningbo Yunsheng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Ningbo Yunsheng NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.7.5 Ningbo Yunsheng Recent Development

12.8 Tianhe Magnets

12.8.1 Tianhe Magnets Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tianhe Magnets Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tianhe Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Tianhe Magnets NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.8.5 Tianhe Magnets Recent Development

12.9 Shougang Magnetic Material

12.9.1 Shougang Magnetic Material Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shougang Magnetic Material Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Shougang Magnetic Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Shougang Magnetic Material NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.9.5 Shougang Magnetic Material Recent Development

12.10 Jingci Magnet

12.10.1 Jingci Magnet Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jingci Magnet Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Jingci Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jingci Magnet NdFeB Magnets Products Offered

12.10.5 Jingci Magnet Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key NdFeB Magnets Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 NdFeB Magnets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”