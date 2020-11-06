PU Synthetic Leather Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global PU Synthetic Leather market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global PU Synthetic Leather market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The PU Synthetic Leather report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the PU Synthetic Leather report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global PU Synthetic Leather market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global PU Synthetic Leather market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global PU Synthetic Leather market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global PU Synthetic Leather market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global PU Synthetic Leather market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Research Report: Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Favini, Sappi, Asahi Kansei, Ducksung, DAEWON Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, Sanfang, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Kunshan Xiefu, Huafeng Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, Hongdeli, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group

Types: Normal PU Leather

Microfiber PU Leather



Applications: Sports Shoes

Automobile

Furniture

Other



The PU Synthetic Leather Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global PU Synthetic Leather market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global PU Synthetic Leather market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the PU Synthetic Leather market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in PU Synthetic Leather industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global PU Synthetic Leather market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global PU Synthetic Leather market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global PU Synthetic Leather market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PU Synthetic Leather Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key PU Synthetic Leather Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Normal PU Leather

1.4.3 Microfiber PU Leather

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Sports Shoes

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Furniture

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 PU Synthetic Leather Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 PU Synthetic Leather Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global PU Synthetic Leather Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PU Synthetic Leather Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global PU Synthetic Leather Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global PU Synthetic Leather Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 PU Synthetic Leather Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers PU Synthetic Leather Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PU Synthetic Leather Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 PU Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 PU Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 PU Synthetic Leather Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 PU Synthetic Leather Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global PU Synthetic Leather Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global PU Synthetic Leather Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China PU Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China PU Synthetic Leather Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China PU Synthetic Leather Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China PU Synthetic Leather Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China PU Synthetic Leather Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top PU Synthetic Leather Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top PU Synthetic Leather Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China PU Synthetic Leather Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China PU Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China PU Synthetic Leather Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China PU Synthetic Leather Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China PU Synthetic Leather Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China PU Synthetic Leather Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China PU Synthetic Leather Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China PU Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China PU Synthetic Leather Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China PU Synthetic Leather Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China PU Synthetic Leather Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China PU Synthetic Leather Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China PU Synthetic Leather Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America PU Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America PU Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe PU Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe PU Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific PU Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific PU Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America PU Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America PU Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa PU Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa PU Synthetic Leather Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PU Synthetic Leather Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PU Synthetic Leather Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kuraray

12.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kuraray Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Kuraray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Kuraray PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

12.2 Toray

12.2.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.2.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Toray PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.2.5 Toray Recent Development

12.3 Teijin

12.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Teijin Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Teijin PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

12.4 Bayer

12.4.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Bayer PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.4.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.5 Favini

12.5.1 Favini Corporation Information

12.5.2 Favini Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Favini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Favini PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.5.5 Favini Recent Development

12.6 Sappi

12.6.1 Sappi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sappi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sappi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Sappi PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.6.5 Sappi Recent Development

12.7 Asahi Kansei

12.7.1 Asahi Kansei Corporation Information

12.7.2 Asahi Kansei Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Asahi Kansei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Asahi Kansei PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.7.5 Asahi Kansei Recent Development

12.8 Ducksung

12.8.1 Ducksung Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ducksung Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ducksung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Ducksung PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.8.5 Ducksung Recent Development

12.9 DAEWON Chemical

12.9.1 DAEWON Chemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 DAEWON Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 DAEWON Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 DAEWON Chemical PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.9.5 DAEWON Chemical Recent Development

12.10 Filwel

12.10.1 Filwel Corporation Information

12.10.2 Filwel Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Filwel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Filwel PU Synthetic Leather Products Offered

12.10.5 Filwel Recent Development

12.12 Sanfang

12.12.1 Sanfang Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sanfang Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Sanfang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Sanfang Products Offered

12.12.5 Sanfang Recent Development

12.13 Nanya

12.13.1 Nanya Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nanya Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Nanya Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Nanya Products Offered

12.13.5 Nanya Recent Development

12.14 Wenzhou Imitation Leather

12.14.1 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Products Offered

12.14.5 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Recent Development

12.15 Anhui Anli

12.15.1 Anhui Anli Corporation Information

12.15.2 Anhui Anli Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Anhui Anli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Anhui Anli Products Offered

12.15.5 Anhui Anli Recent Development

12.16 Fujian Tianshou

12.16.1 Fujian Tianshou Corporation Information

12.16.2 Fujian Tianshou Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Fujian Tianshou Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Fujian Tianshou Products Offered

12.16.5 Fujian Tianshou Recent Development

12.17 Shandong Jinfeng

12.17.1 Shandong Jinfeng Corporation Information

12.17.2 Shandong Jinfeng Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Shandong Jinfeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Shandong Jinfeng Products Offered

12.17.5 Shandong Jinfeng Recent Development

12.18 Yantai Wanhua

12.18.1 Yantai Wanhua Corporation Information

12.18.2 Yantai Wanhua Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Yantai Wanhua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Yantai Wanhua Products Offered

12.18.5 Yantai Wanhua Recent Development

12.19 Shandong Tongda

12.19.1 Shandong Tongda Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shandong Tongda Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Shandong Tongda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Shandong Tongda Products Offered

12.19.5 Shandong Tongda Recent Development

12.20 Jiaxing Hexin

12.20.1 Jiaxing Hexin Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jiaxing Hexin Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Jiaxing Hexin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Jiaxing Hexin Products Offered

12.20.5 Jiaxing Hexin Recent Development

12.21 Kunshan Xiefu

12.21.1 Kunshan Xiefu Corporation Information

12.21.2 Kunshan Xiefu Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Kunshan Xiefu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Kunshan Xiefu Products Offered

12.21.5 Kunshan Xiefu Recent Development

12.22 Huafeng Group

12.22.1 Huafeng Group Corporation Information

12.22.2 Huafeng Group Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Huafeng Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Huafeng Group Products Offered

12.22.5 Huafeng Group Recent Development

12.23 Wenzhou Huanghe

12.23.1 Wenzhou Huanghe Corporation Information

12.23.2 Wenzhou Huanghe Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Wenzhou Huanghe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Wenzhou Huanghe Products Offered

12.23.5 Wenzhou Huanghe Recent Development

12.24 Meisheng Industrial

12.24.1 Meisheng Industrial Corporation Information

12.24.2 Meisheng Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Meisheng Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Meisheng Industrial Products Offered

12.24.5 Meisheng Industrial Recent Development

12.25 Xiamen Hongxin

12.25.1 Xiamen Hongxin Corporation Information

12.25.2 Xiamen Hongxin Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Xiamen Hongxin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Xiamen Hongxin Products Offered

12.25.5 Xiamen Hongxin Recent Development

12.26 Fujian Huayang

12.26.1 Fujian Huayang Corporation Information

12.26.2 Fujian Huayang Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Fujian Huayang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Fujian Huayang Products Offered

12.26.5 Fujian Huayang Recent Development

12.27 Sanling

12.27.1 Sanling Corporation Information

12.27.2 Sanling Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Sanling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Sanling Products Offered

12.27.5 Sanling Recent Development

12.28 Hongdeli

12.28.1 Hongdeli Corporation Information

12.28.2 Hongdeli Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Hongdeli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Hongdeli Products Offered

12.28.5 Hongdeli Recent Development

12.29 Shandong Friendship

12.29.1 Shandong Friendship Corporation Information

12.29.2 Shandong Friendship Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Shandong Friendship Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Shandong Friendship Products Offered

12.29.5 Shandong Friendship Recent Development

12.30 Wangkang Group

12.30.1 Wangkang Group Corporation Information

12.30.2 Wangkang Group Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Wangkang Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Wangkang Group Products Offered

12.30.5 Wangkang Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PU Synthetic Leather Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 PU Synthetic Leather Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

