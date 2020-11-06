Anti-static Mat Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | 3M, Andersen, Apache Mills, Botron
“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Anti-static Mat market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Anti-static Mat market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Anti-static Mat report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Anti-static Mat report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Anti-static Mat market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Anti-static Mat market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Anti-static Mat market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Anti-static Mat market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Anti-static Mat market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Anti-static Mat Market Research Report: 3M, Andersen, Apache Mills, Botron, Crown Matting Technologies, New Pig, NoTrax, ULINE, Wearwell
Types: Single Layer Polymer Mix
Rubber Mats with Two Layers
Antistatic Vinyl Three Layer Mats
Applications: Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Residential Use
The Anti-static Mat Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Anti-static Mat market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Anti-static Mat market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Anti-static Mat market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Anti-static Mat industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Anti-static Mat market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Anti-static Mat market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Anti-static Mat market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-static Mat Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Anti-static Mat Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-static Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Single Layer Polymer Mix
1.4.3 Rubber Mats with Two Layers
1.4.4 Antistatic Vinyl Three Layer Mats
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anti-static Mat Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial Use
1.5.3 Industrial Use
1.5.4 Residential Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Anti-static Mat Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Anti-static Mat Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Anti-static Mat, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Anti-static Mat Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Anti-static Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Anti-static Mat Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Anti-static Mat Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Anti-static Mat Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Anti-static Mat Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Anti-static Mat Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Anti-static Mat Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Anti-static Mat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Anti-static Mat Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Anti-static Mat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Anti-static Mat Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Anti-static Mat Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Anti-static Mat Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Anti-static Mat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Anti-static Mat Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Anti-static Mat Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-static Mat Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Anti-static Mat Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Anti-static Mat Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Anti-static Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Anti-static Mat Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Anti-static Mat Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Anti-static Mat Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Anti-static Mat Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Anti-static Mat Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Anti-static Mat Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Anti-static Mat Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Anti-static Mat Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Anti-static Mat Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Anti-static Mat Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Anti-static Mat Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Anti-static Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Anti-static Mat Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Anti-static Mat Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Anti-static Mat Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Anti-static Mat Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Anti-static Mat Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Anti-static Mat Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Anti-static Mat Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Anti-static Mat Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Anti-static Mat Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Anti-static Mat Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Anti-static Mat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Anti-static Mat Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Anti-static Mat Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Anti-static Mat Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Anti-static Mat Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Anti-static Mat Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Anti-static Mat Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Anti-static Mat Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Anti-static Mat Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Anti-static Mat Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Anti-static Mat Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Anti-static Mat Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Anti-static Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Anti-static Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Anti-static Mat Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Anti-static Mat Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Anti-static Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Anti-static Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Anti-static Mat Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Anti-static Mat Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Anti-static Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Anti-static Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Anti-static Mat Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Anti-static Mat Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Anti-static Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Anti-static Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Anti-static Mat Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Anti-static Mat Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-static Mat Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-static Mat Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-static Mat Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-static Mat Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 3M Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Andersen
12.2.1 Andersen Corporation Information
12.2.2 Andersen Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Andersen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Andersen Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.2.5 Andersen Recent Development
12.3 Apache Mills
12.3.1 Apache Mills Corporation Information
12.3.2 Apache Mills Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Apache Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Apache Mills Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.3.5 Apache Mills Recent Development
12.4 Botron
12.4.1 Botron Corporation Information
12.4.2 Botron Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Botron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Botron Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.4.5 Botron Recent Development
12.5 Crown Matting Technologies
12.5.1 Crown Matting Technologies Corporation Information
12.5.2 Crown Matting Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Crown Matting Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Crown Matting Technologies Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.5.5 Crown Matting Technologies Recent Development
12.6 New Pig
12.6.1 New Pig Corporation Information
12.6.2 New Pig Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 New Pig Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 New Pig Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.6.5 New Pig Recent Development
12.7 NoTrax
12.7.1 NoTrax Corporation Information
12.7.2 NoTrax Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 NoTrax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 NoTrax Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.7.5 NoTrax Recent Development
12.8 ULINE
12.8.1 ULINE Corporation Information
12.8.2 ULINE Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 ULINE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 ULINE Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.8.5 ULINE Recent Development
12.9 Wearwell
12.9.1 Wearwell Corporation Information
12.9.2 Wearwell Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wearwell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Wearwell Anti-static Mat Products Offered
12.9.5 Wearwell Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Anti-static Mat Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Anti-static Mat Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”