Industrial Tapes Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | 3M, Tesa, Scapa, Orafol
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Tapes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Tapes Market Research Report: 3M, Tesa, Scapa, Orafol, Sekisui, Advance Tapes, ATP Adhesive Systems, MACtac, American Biltrite Inc.
Types: Filament Tapes
Aluminum Tapes
Other
Applications: Manufacturing Industry
Automotive Industry
Construction Industry
Logistics Industry
Electrical Industry
Other
The Industrial Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Tapes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Tapes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Tapes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Tapes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Tapes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Industrial Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Filament Tapes
1.4.3 Aluminum Tapes
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Manufacturing Industry
1.5.3 Automotive Industry
1.5.4 Construction Industry
1.5.5 Logistics Industry
1.5.6 Electrical Industry
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Industrial Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Industrial Tapes Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Industrial Tapes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Industrial Tapes Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Industrial Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Industrial Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Industrial Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Industrial Tapes Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Industrial Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Industrial Tapes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Tapes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Industrial Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Tapes Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Industrial Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Industrial Tapes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Industrial Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Industrial Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Tapes Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Tapes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Industrial Tapes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Industrial Tapes Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Industrial Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Industrial Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Industrial Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Industrial Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Industrial Tapes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Industrial Tapes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Industrial Tapes Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Industrial Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Industrial Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Industrial Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Industrial Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Industrial Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Industrial Tapes Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Industrial Tapes Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Industrial Tapes Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Industrial Tapes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Industrial Tapes Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Industrial Tapes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Industrial Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Industrial Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Industrial Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Industrial Tapes Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Industrial Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Industrial Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Industrial Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Industrial Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Industrial Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Industrial Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Industrial Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Industrial Tapes Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Industrial Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Industrial Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Industrial Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Industrial Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Industrial Tapes Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Industrial Tapes Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Industrial Tapes Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Industrial Tapes Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Tapes Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Tapes Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Industrial Tapes Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Industrial Tapes Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Tapes Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Tapes Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 3M Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Tesa
12.2.1 Tesa Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tesa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Tesa Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.2.5 Tesa Recent Development
12.3 Scapa
12.3.1 Scapa Corporation Information
12.3.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Scapa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Scapa Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.3.5 Scapa Recent Development
12.4 Orafol
12.4.1 Orafol Corporation Information
12.4.2 Orafol Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Orafol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Orafol Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.4.5 Orafol Recent Development
12.5 Sekisui
12.5.1 Sekisui Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sekisui Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Sekisui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Sekisui Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.5.5 Sekisui Recent Development
12.6 Advance Tapes
12.6.1 Advance Tapes Corporation Information
12.6.2 Advance Tapes Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Advance Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Advance Tapes Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.6.5 Advance Tapes Recent Development
12.7 ATP Adhesive Systems
12.7.1 ATP Adhesive Systems Corporation Information
12.7.2 ATP Adhesive Systems Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 ATP Adhesive Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 ATP Adhesive Systems Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.7.5 ATP Adhesive Systems Recent Development
12.8 MACtac
12.8.1 MACtac Corporation Information
12.8.2 MACtac Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 MACtac Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 MACtac Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.8.5 MACtac Recent Development
12.9 American Biltrite Inc.
12.9.1 American Biltrite Inc. Corporation Information
12.9.2 American Biltrite Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 American Biltrite Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 American Biltrite Inc. Industrial Tapes Products Offered
12.9.5 American Biltrite Inc. Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Tapes Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Industrial Tapes Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
