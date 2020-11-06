Overhead Ground Wire Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Fujikura, ZTT, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Overhead Ground Wire market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Overhead Ground Wire market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Overhead Ground Wire report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Overhead Ground Wire report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Overhead Ground Wire market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Overhead Ground Wire market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Overhead Ground Wire market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Overhead Ground Wire market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Overhead Ground Wire market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Research Report: Fujikura, ZTT, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, LS Cable, Jiangsu Hongtu, Taihan, Sichuan Huiyuan, Elsewedy Cables, Tratos, J-Power Systems

Types: Central Tube Structure

Layer Stranding Structure



Applications: Below 110KV

110KV~220KV

220KV~330KV

500KV

Above 500KV



The Overhead Ground Wire Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Overhead Ground Wire market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Overhead Ground Wire market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Overhead Ground Wire market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Overhead Ground Wire industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Overhead Ground Wire market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Overhead Ground Wire market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Overhead Ground Wire market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Overhead Ground Wire Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Overhead Ground Wire Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Central Tube Structure

1.4.3 Layer Stranding Structure

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Below 110KV

1.5.3 110KV~220KV

1.5.4 220KV~330KV

1.5.5 500KV

1.5.6 Above 500KV

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Overhead Ground Wire Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Overhead Ground Wire Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Overhead Ground Wire Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Overhead Ground Wire Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Overhead Ground Wire Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Overhead Ground Wire Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Overhead Ground Wire Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Overhead Ground Wire Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Overhead Ground Wire Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Overhead Ground Wire Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Overhead Ground Wire Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Overhead Ground Wire Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Overhead Ground Wire Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Overhead Ground Wire Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Overhead Ground Wire Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Overhead Ground Wire Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Overhead Ground Wire Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Overhead Ground Wire Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Overhead Ground Wire Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Overhead Ground Wire Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Overhead Ground Wire Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Overhead Ground Wire Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Overhead Ground Wire Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Overhead Ground Wire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Overhead Ground Wire Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Overhead Ground Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Overhead Ground Wire Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Overhead Ground Wire Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Overhead Ground Wire Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Overhead Ground Wire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Overhead Ground Wire Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Overhead Ground Wire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Overhead Ground Wire Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Overhead Ground Wire Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Overhead Ground Wire Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Overhead Ground Wire Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Overhead Ground Wire Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Overhead Ground Wire Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Overhead Ground Wire Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Overhead Ground Wire Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Overhead Ground Wire Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Overhead Ground Wire Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Overhead Ground Wire Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Overhead Ground Wire Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Overhead Ground Wire Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Overhead Ground Wire Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Overhead Ground Wire Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Fujikura

12.1.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

12.1.2 Fujikura Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Fujikura Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Fujikura Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.1.5 Fujikura Recent Development

12.2 ZTT

12.2.1 ZTT Corporation Information

12.2.2 ZTT Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ZTT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ZTT Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.2.5 ZTT Recent Development

12.3 NKT Cables

12.3.1 NKT Cables Corporation Information

12.3.2 NKT Cables Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 NKT Cables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 NKT Cables Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.3.5 NKT Cables Recent Development

12.4 Tongguang Cable

12.4.1 Tongguang Cable Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tongguang Cable Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Tongguang Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Tongguang Cable Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.4.5 Tongguang Cable Recent Development

12.5 Shenzhen SDG

12.5.1 Shenzhen SDG Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shenzhen SDG Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Shenzhen SDG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Shenzhen SDG Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.5.5 Shenzhen SDG Recent Development

12.6 Furukawa

12.6.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

12.6.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Furukawa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Furukawa Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.6.5 Furukawa Recent Development

12.7 LS Cable

12.7.1 LS Cable Corporation Information

12.7.2 LS Cable Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LS Cable Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LS Cable Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.7.5 LS Cable Recent Development

12.8 Jiangsu Hongtu

12.8.1 Jiangsu Hongtu Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangsu Hongtu Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangsu Hongtu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jiangsu Hongtu Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangsu Hongtu Recent Development

12.9 Taihan

12.9.1 Taihan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Taihan Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Taihan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Taihan Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.9.5 Taihan Recent Development

12.10 Sichuan Huiyuan

12.10.1 Sichuan Huiyuan Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sichuan Huiyuan Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Sichuan Huiyuan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Sichuan Huiyuan Overhead Ground Wire Products Offered

12.10.5 Sichuan Huiyuan Recent Development

12.12 Tratos

12.12.1 Tratos Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tratos Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Tratos Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Tratos Products Offered

12.12.5 Tratos Recent Development

12.13 J-Power Systems

12.13.1 J-Power Systems Corporation Information

12.13.2 J-Power Systems Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 J-Power Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 J-Power Systems Products Offered

12.13.5 J-Power Systems Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Overhead Ground Wire Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Overhead Ground Wire Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

