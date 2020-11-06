Prestressed Steel Strand Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Insteel, Sumiden, Strand-tech Martin, Tata Iron and Steel
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Prestressed Steel Strand market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Prestressed Steel Strand market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Prestressed Steel Strand report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Prestressed Steel Strand report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Prestressed Steel Strand market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Prestressed Steel Strand market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Prestressed Steel Strand market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Prestressed Steel Strand market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Prestressed Steel Strand market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Research Report: Insteel, Sumiden, Strand-tech Martin, Tata Iron and Steel, Siam Industrial Wire, Southern PC, Tycsa PSC, Kiswire, Fapricela, Gulf Steel Strands, ASLAK, AL-FAISAL STEEL, Xinhua Metal, Tianjin Metallurgical, Hengli, Hengxing, Fasten, Huaxin, Hunan Xianghui, Silvery Dragon, Shengte, Fuxing Keji
The Prestressed Steel Strand Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Prestressed Steel Strand market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Prestressed Steel Strand market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Prestressed Steel Strand market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Prestressed Steel Strand industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Prestressed Steel Strand market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Prestressed Steel Strand market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Prestressed Steel Strand market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Prestressed Steel Strand Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Prestressed Steel Strand Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bare PC Strand
1.4.3 Grease Filled PC Strand
1.4.4 Wax Filled PC Strand
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Bridges
1.5.3 Buildings
1.5.4 Nuclear Reactors
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Prestressed Steel Strand Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Prestressed Steel Strand Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Prestressed Steel Strand Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Prestressed Steel Strand Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Prestressed Steel Strand Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Prestressed Steel Strand Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Prestressed Steel Strand Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Prestressed Steel Strand Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Prestressed Steel Strand Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Prestressed Steel Strand Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Prestressed Steel Strand Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Prestressed Steel Strand Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Prestressed Steel Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Prestressed Steel Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Prestressed Steel Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Prestressed Steel Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Steel Strand Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Steel Strand Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Steel Strand Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Prestressed Steel Strand Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Insteel
12.1.1 Insteel Corporation Information
12.1.2 Insteel Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Insteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Insteel Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.1.5 Insteel Recent Development
12.2 Sumiden
12.2.1 Sumiden Corporation Information
12.2.2 Sumiden Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Sumiden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Sumiden Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.2.5 Sumiden Recent Development
12.3 Strand-tech Martin
12.3.1 Strand-tech Martin Corporation Information
12.3.2 Strand-tech Martin Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Strand-tech Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Strand-tech Martin Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.3.5 Strand-tech Martin Recent Development
12.4 Tata Iron and Steel
12.4.1 Tata Iron and Steel Corporation Information
12.4.2 Tata Iron and Steel Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Tata Iron and Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Tata Iron and Steel Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.4.5 Tata Iron and Steel Recent Development
12.5 Siam Industrial Wire
12.5.1 Siam Industrial Wire Corporation Information
12.5.2 Siam Industrial Wire Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Siam Industrial Wire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Siam Industrial Wire Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.5.5 Siam Industrial Wire Recent Development
12.6 Southern PC
12.6.1 Southern PC Corporation Information
12.6.2 Southern PC Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Southern PC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Southern PC Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.6.5 Southern PC Recent Development
12.7 Tycsa PSC
12.7.1 Tycsa PSC Corporation Information
12.7.2 Tycsa PSC Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Tycsa PSC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Tycsa PSC Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.7.5 Tycsa PSC Recent Development
12.8 Kiswire
12.8.1 Kiswire Corporation Information
12.8.2 Kiswire Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Kiswire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Kiswire Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.8.5 Kiswire Recent Development
12.9 Fapricela
12.9.1 Fapricela Corporation Information
12.9.2 Fapricela Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Fapricela Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Fapricela Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.9.5 Fapricela Recent Development
12.10 Gulf Steel Strands
12.10.1 Gulf Steel Strands Corporation Information
12.10.2 Gulf Steel Strands Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Gulf Steel Strands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Gulf Steel Strands Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.10.5 Gulf Steel Strands Recent Development
12.11 Insteel
12.11.1 Insteel Corporation Information
12.11.2 Insteel Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Insteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Insteel Prestressed Steel Strand Products Offered
12.11.5 Insteel Recent Development
12.12 AL-FAISAL STEEL
12.12.1 AL-FAISAL STEEL Corporation Information
12.12.2 AL-FAISAL STEEL Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 AL-FAISAL STEEL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 AL-FAISAL STEEL Products Offered
12.12.5 AL-FAISAL STEEL Recent Development
12.13 Xinhua Metal
12.13.1 Xinhua Metal Corporation Information
12.13.2 Xinhua Metal Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Xinhua Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Xinhua Metal Products Offered
12.13.5 Xinhua Metal Recent Development
12.14 Tianjin Metallurgical
12.14.1 Tianjin Metallurgical Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tianjin Metallurgical Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Tianjin Metallurgical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Tianjin Metallurgical Products Offered
12.14.5 Tianjin Metallurgical Recent Development
12.15 Hengli
12.15.1 Hengli Corporation Information
12.15.2 Hengli Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Hengli Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Hengli Products Offered
12.15.5 Hengli Recent Development
12.16 Hengxing
12.16.1 Hengxing Corporation Information
12.16.2 Hengxing Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Hengxing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Hengxing Products Offered
12.16.5 Hengxing Recent Development
12.17 Fasten
12.17.1 Fasten Corporation Information
12.17.2 Fasten Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Fasten Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Fasten Products Offered
12.17.5 Fasten Recent Development
12.18 Huaxin
12.18.1 Huaxin Corporation Information
12.18.2 Huaxin Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Huaxin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Huaxin Products Offered
12.18.5 Huaxin Recent Development
12.19 Hunan Xianghui
12.19.1 Hunan Xianghui Corporation Information
12.19.2 Hunan Xianghui Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Hunan Xianghui Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Hunan Xianghui Products Offered
12.19.5 Hunan Xianghui Recent Development
12.20 Silvery Dragon
12.20.1 Silvery Dragon Corporation Information
12.20.2 Silvery Dragon Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Silvery Dragon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Silvery Dragon Products Offered
12.20.5 Silvery Dragon Recent Development
12.21 Shengte
12.21.1 Shengte Corporation Information
12.21.2 Shengte Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Shengte Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Shengte Products Offered
12.21.5 Shengte Recent Development
12.22 Fuxing Keji
12.22.1 Fuxing Keji Corporation Information
12.22.2 Fuxing Keji Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Fuxing Keji Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Fuxing Keji Products Offered
12.22.5 Fuxing Keji Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Prestressed Steel Strand Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Prestressed Steel Strand Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
