Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Outlook 2020 Sales Revenue, Strategy to 2020

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the contactless biometrics technology market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and an opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market : Segmentation

The global contactless biometrics technology market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

Technology

Contactless Fingerprint Technology

Facial Recognition

Industry

BFSI

Government & Law Enforcement

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begin with the executive summary of the contactless biometrics technology market, which includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also offers demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to contactless biometrics technology and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the value analysis for the global market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the contactless biometrics technology market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Technology

Based on technology, the market is segmented into Contactless Fingerprint Technology, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition and Contactless Cards. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 08 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Component

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the market.

Chapter 09 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

Based on application, the contactless biometrics technology market is segmented into Identity Verification, Payments & Transactions and Access Control. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the market.

Chapter 10 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Industry

Based on industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, Government & Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Military & Defense, Retail and Others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the market.

Chapter 11 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the contactless biometrics technology market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 12 – North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America market, along with country-wise assessment of the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, volume analysis, and market growth based on product, Enterprise Size, and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 -Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Eastern Europe countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 16 – South Asia and Pacific Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in South Asia by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oceania and Rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in South Asia.

Chapter 17 – Middle East and Africa Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the contactless biometrics technology market is expected to grow in major countries of the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the contactless biometrics technology market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of prominent stakeholders in the market, along with the detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, HID Global, M2SYS Technology, IDEMIA, BioConnect, IdentyTech Solutions, TBS Biometrics, Innovatrics and Others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the contactless biometrics technology market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the contactless biometrics technology market.

