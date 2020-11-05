Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market will generate new Growth Opportunities by 2028| Detailed Research Report

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2019-2029

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the air quality monitoring equipment market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the air quality monitoring equipment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market: Segmentation

The air quality monitoring equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Component

Air Sampling Pumps

Sorbent Tubes

Region

North America

Central and South America

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the air quality monitoring equipment market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market.

Request Report [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11083

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the air quality monitoring equipment market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the air quality monitoring equipment market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the air quality monitoring equipment market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The air quality monitoring equipment market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04– Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the air quality monitoring equipment market during 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical air quality monitoring equipment market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the air quality monitoring equipment market at the regional level has been provided in this section. This section also explains the global market analysis and forecast for the air quality monitoring equipment market during 2019-2029.

Chapter 05 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis for the air quality monitoring equipment market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 06 – Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis by Component

Based on component, the air quality monitoring equipment market is segmented into air sampling pumps, sorbent tubes, filters & membranes, sample bags, and other accessories. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the air quality monitoring equipment market and market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 07 – Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis by Equipment Type

This chapter provides details about the air quality monitoring equipment market based on equipment type, and has been classified into indoor air quality monitors and outdoor air quality monitors. The indoor air quality monitors are further sub-segmented into fixed indoor air quality monitors and portable indoor air quality monitors. Similarly, the outdoor air quality monitors are sub-segmented into fixed outdoor air quality monitors, portable outdoor air quality monitors, and air quality monitoring (AQM) stations. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on equipment type.

Chapter 08 – Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by End User

This chapter provides details about the air quality monitoring equipment market based on end user, and has been classified into residential, government environment monitoring agencies, commercial, and industrial. The commercial segment is further sub-segmented into hotels & restaurants, corporates & academic institutions, construction & real estate, and others. Moreover, the industrial segment is further classified into energy & utilities, pharmaceuticals, petro-chemicals, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on the end user.

Chapter 09 – Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the air quality monitoring equipment market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, GCC Countries, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America air quality monitoring equipment market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the air quality monitoring equipment market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

For any queries linked with the report, ask an [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11083

Chapter 12 –Eastern Europe Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market in Eastern Europe by focusing on Russia, Poland, and Rest of Eastern Europe. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market in Eastern Europe.

Chapter 13 – Western Europe Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the air quality monitoring equipment market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan by focusing on China, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand & Rest of APEJ. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market in APEJ.

Chapter 15 – Japan Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market in Japan. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the air quality monitoring equipment market in Japan.

Chapter 16 – GCC Countries Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the air quality monitoring equipment market will grow in major economies in the GCC region such as Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, during the forecast period.

Chapter 17 – MEA Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the air quality monitoring equipment market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as Israel, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA, during the forecast period.

Chapter 18 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the air quality monitoring equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the air quality monitoring equipment market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are SKC Ltd, Honeywell, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vaisala, ENVEA group, TSI Incorporated, Ecotech, LumaSense Technologies, among others.

Chapter 20 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the air quality monitoring equipment market report.

Chapter 21 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the air quality monitoring equipment market.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com