Sea Water Pumps Market Exploring Future Growth 2020-2028| Opportunities & Development

Sea water pumps are mainly used for transferring or circulating sea water aboard (ships) for various applications. These pumps have a wide range of applications, including ballast transferring, bilge pumping, firefighting, high-pressure deck washing, etc. On some smaller vessels, the same sea water pumps are used for a wide range of general service applications. This in turn propels the demand for centrifugal sea water pumps, which require more flexibility in terms of capabilities and performance. Generally, attributing to the saltiness of the seawater, corrosion is a common challenge in stainless or brine sea water pumps, which are used for various applications, such as, distillation, thermal, hydro and nuclear power plants. In order to tackle this problem, many manufacturers use specific types of metals, which are cost effective and serve as the best alternatives.

Sea water injections pumps and sea water lift pumps are two major kinds of pumps used in different types of applications. Seawater injection pumps are installed at offshore platforms and are generally centrifugal pumps, which are used to increase the pressure of the reservoir by injecting high pressure raw sea water. On the other hand, seawater lift pumps are used to lift the sea water on board so as to use that water for different applications on the vessel. These pumps are vertical, centrifugal or multistage pumps and are attached to a submersible motor. Sea water injection pumps and sea water lift pumps both required a necessary consideration of material at the time of manufacturing in order to protect them from corrosion and rusting.

Sea Water Pumps Market: Dynamics

Steady growth of the ship manufacturing industry, growing international sea trade and stringent marine emission regulations are factors driving the sea water pumps market. Further, increasing awareness regarding the supply of uncontaminated water and distillation and treatment of sea water are some more factors expected to drive the sea water pumps market. On the other hand, time to time maintenance and the cost involved, limited availability of aftersales service, etc. are some of the restraints countering growth of the sea water pumps market. Aside from this, the use of bronze and other metals, which are less prone to corrosion, in the manufacturing of pumps is the emerging opportunity for the sea water pumps market.

Sea Water Pumps Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the sea water pumps market on the basis of operation:

Air

Electric

Engine

Hydraulic

Segmentation of the sea water pumps market on the basis of orientation:

Horizontal

Immersed

Vertical

Segmentation of the sea water pumps market on the basis of pressure rating:

Below 50M

51M – 150M

151M – 350M

351M – 500M

Above 501M

Sea Water Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market for sea water pumps, wherein presently China holds the largest market share in terms of value and is estimated to grow with a comparatively high during the forecast period. Also, India, South Korea, Japan, etc. are some of the other countries majorly contributing to the growth of the sea water pumps market if the region. The domination of the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the increasing awareness of water and wastewater treatment and high growth in the power sector. After the Asia-Pacific region, North America and Europe are pegged to register significant growth rates in the sea water pumps market. This considerable growth stems from the high consumption and strong presence of well-settled manufacturers of sea water pumps in these regions. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are slated to exhibit stagnant growth in the sea water pumps market.

Sea Water Pumps Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the sea water pumps market identified across the value chain are Dab Pumps Spa, Lenntech B.V., AxFlow Holding AB, Sundyne, Desmi A/S, Waterax, Wenesco, Inc., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Wanner Engineering Inc., Crest Pumps Ltd, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Rotech Pumps & Systems Inc., Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. Ltd., etc.

