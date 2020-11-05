Digital Textile Printing Market 2020 Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2028

In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 9-year forecast of the global digital textile printing market between 2013 and 2027. In terms of value, the global digital textile printing market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. The study reveals market dynamics in six geographic segments along with analysis for the current market environment and scenario over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report studies the global digital textile printing market for the period 2013–2027. The prime objective of the report on global digital textile printing market is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to textile printing that are gradually helping transform global businesses.

The global digital textile printing market report begins with the executive summary for various categories and their share in the digital textile printing market. It is followed by market dynamics and overview of the global digital textile printing market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of digital textile printing market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment, market attractiveness index and BPS analysis with elaborated insights on the same are provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity. To show the performance of the digital textile printing market in each country and region, BPS and Y-o-Y growth analysis of digital textile printing is provided.

The global market for digital textile printing is further segmented by printing process, ink type, substrate, and application. On the basis of printing process, the global digital textile printing market is segmented into direct to garment (DTG), dye-sublimation, direct to fabric (DTF). On the basis of ink type, the global digital textile printing market is segmented into sublimation, reactive, acid, direct disperse and pigment. On the basis of substrate, the global digital textile printing market is segmented into cotton, silk, polyester and others. On the basis of application, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as clothing, households, displays and technical textiles.

The next section of the report highlights the digital textile printing market, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the Y-o-Y growth regionally, as well as analyses the drivers that influence the regional digital textile printing market. Main regions assessed in the report global digital textile printing market include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. The global digital textile printing market evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional digital textile printing market for 2013–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of digital textile printing and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the digital textile printing market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of how the digital textile printing market is expected to develop in the future. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse digital textile printing market based on key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth rates, to understand the predictability of the digital textile printing market and identify the right opportunities across the market.

The market segment for global digital textile printing market has been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the digital textile printing market. Another key feature of global digital textile printing market is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a delivery perspective of the digital textile printing market. The overall absolute dollar opportunity along with the segmental split is mentioned in the report titled global digital textile printing market.

To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for digital textile printing globally, Future Market Insights developed the digital textile printing market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities in global digital textile printing market.

In the final section of the report on digital textile printing, the ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the total digital textile printing market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth evaluation of their capabilities and success in the digital textile printing marketplace.

Detailed profiles of companies of global digital textile printing market is also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key manufacturers and suppliers operating in digital textile printing market include Durst Group (Durst Phototechnik Ag), Electronics For Imaging Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Kornit Digital Ltd., Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Roq International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Spgprints B. V., The M&R Companies.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Digital Textile Printing Market

By Printing Process, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Direct To Garment (DTG)

Dye-Sublimation

Direct to Fabric (DTF)

By Ink Type, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Sublimation

Reactive

Acid

Direct Disperse

Pigment

By Substrate, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Cotton

Silk

Polyester

Others

By Application, the global digital textile printing market is segmented as:

Clothing

Households

Display

Technical Textiles

Regional analysis of digital textile printing market is presented for the following market segments:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



