Even Oprah is buzzing over honey that comes from this New Jersy farm. Kam, Zach and Zoë Johnson at Zach & Zoë Sweet Bee Farm in Hunterdon County. The family-owned business raises bees and harvests honey which are sold online and at a store located in the Chelsea Market in New York City

A boy from New Jersey struggled with severe seasonal allergies throughout the first few years of his life.

Today, those allergies have altogether disappeared — and what helped him launched a successful business.

The Yankees made a (somewhat) surprising roster move late Sunday.

They demoted utility man Miguel Andujar after a 3-2, walk-off win over the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Why? It seems likely that first baseman Voit has fully recovered from his left meniscus surgery and will be ready for his first major-league at-bats of the year some time during the Rays series. Voit needed surgery in late March after battling through the injury during spring training. His rehab assignment had been going quite well. In five games, he had crushed three home runs with six RBI and two doubles while hitting .389. The Yankees needed to make sure his knee could handle playing first base.

Why demote Andujar? Good question. The Yankees could have instead demoted first baseman Mike Ford, who becomes redundant with Voit around. It could be that Voit will be ready to join the club either Wednesday or Thursday instead of for their first game vs. the Rays on Tuesday. The Yankees are also hoping Gio Urshela’s left knee is ready to allow him back on the field at Tropicana Field. Either way, Andujar went hitless in his nine at-bat stint in the majors, seeing time at first base and third base.

Wild card: What if the Yankees want to do none of the above and add another relief pitcher for Tuesday? Would it make sense with Monday’s off day giving the whole bullpen a rest? Nope. But why not cover all our bases?

