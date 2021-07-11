Euro Cup Final 2021 Full Time: Live England vs Italy Stream Online. Italy vs England live stream: How to watch the Euro 2020 Final online from anywhere. After playing 50 matches across Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg and Seville, the winner of this year’s UEFA European Football Championship will be decided at today’s Italy vs England game and we have all the details on how you can watch the Euro 2020 Final on TV or online.

Today’s match will be held at Wembley Stadium in London and there will be more than 60,000 football fans in attendance to cheer on their country’s team. However, this also means that England will have the home field advantage which could make securing a win more difficult for Italy.

On Tuesday, Italy secured its place in the Euro 2020 Final after defeating Spain in a penalty shootout at the semi-finals. Both teams were tied 1-1 but Italy managed to score four penalty shots while Spain only scored two at Wembley. Meanwhile, on Wednesday England defeated Denmark 2-1 in its semi-final match to secure its place in today’s match.

While this will be England’s first ever appearance in a European Championship final, Italy first won the European Championship back in 1968. However, during Italy’s two subsequent final appearances in 2000 and 2012, it lost against France and Spain respectively.

Regardless of which team wins today’s final, both Italy and England will be receiving medals to distribute among their players and staff. While the winning team will receive 40 gold medals, the runners-up will receive 40 silver medals. Additionally, football fans in England could be celebrating in the streets on Monday as Boris Johnson has yet to rule out the idea of making the day an emergency bank holiday if the country’s team ends up winning the Euro 2020 Final.

Whether you’re rooting for Italy, England or just want to see the conclusion to the month-long tournament, we’ll show you how to watch Italy vs England at the Euro 2020 Final from anywhere in the world.

Italy vs England – When and where?

Italy and England will face off at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, July 11 to decide which team will win this year’s UEFA European Football Championship. The Euro 2020 Final will kick off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT in the U.S. where fans can watch it on ESPN and at 8pm BST in the UK where it will be available to stream for free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Italy vs England in the U.S.

U.S. viewers will be able to watch Italy vs England on ESPN beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday. You can also stream the Euro 2020 Final on ESPN’s website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so. Alternatively, the network’s streaming service ESPN+ will also show the match.

Not interested in signing up for cable or ESPN+ to watch the Euro 2020 Final? Don’t worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to ESPN so you can watch Italy vs England online. We’ve listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV – $64.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV – $35 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now – $55 per month – AT&T TV Now’s plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Fubo TV

Since FuboTV carries both ESPN and ABC, you can use it to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.

From $64.99 per month at Fubo

How to watch Italy vs England live stream in the UK for free

Football fans in the UK will be able to watch the Euro 2020 Final for free on BBC. BBC One will begin its coverage of Italy vs England at 7pm BST though kickoff won’t begin until an hour later at 8pm BST. You can also stream the Euro 2020 Final for free online via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer

Stream the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2020 Final for free online with BBC iPlayer.

Free at BBC iPlayer

How to watch Italy vs England in Canada

Canadian viewers will be able to watch Italy vs England on TSN beginning at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you’re not a TSN subscriber yet, you can get access to the network’s content for as little as $4.99 for a TSN Direct Day Pass or $19.99 for a monthly streaming subscription if you want to watch the Euro 2020 Final.

Live stream Italy vs England in Australia

If you want to watch the Euro 2020 Final in Australia, then you’ll need to sign up for Optus Sport. A subscription to the streaming service costs $14.99 per month though you can save quite a bit by signing up for either a three-month plan for $29.99 or a 12-month plan for $99. Optus Sport will allow you to stream Italy vs England which kicks off at 5am AEST / 3am AWST early Monday morning on mobile, PC and a variety of streaming devices including Google Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

For the players of Gareth Southgate and Roberto Mancini it’s the culmination of years of hard work. And this is seriously uncharted territory for England’s players and a big chunk of their supporters as they find themselves in their first major tournament final since 1966. You may be bored of hearing Football’s Coming Home playing continuously on radio stations for the last month, but the players certainly won’t be. They’ll be looking to play as fearlessly in the Euro 2020 final as they have the whole tournament through.

The Three Lions had to do it the hard way to get there, after being taken to extra-time by a determined Danish side in Wednesday’s semi-final. A Simon Kjær own goal cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s stunning 25 yard free-kick in the first half, before Harry Kane slotted away a penalty follow-up in extra time to banish the host’s last-four hoodoo.

They now face a formidable Italian outfit who are also on a roll after a hard fought semi-final win over Spain that went to penalties. Getting past the rock-solid, veteran defensive pairing of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci will be a tough assignment for England forwards, while Mancini’s side’s lightning quick attacking play is likely to provide plenty of headaches, too.

Simply put, soccer fans… you can’t miss this match! Follow our guide below as we explain how to get an England vs Italy live stream and watch the Euro 2020 final from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.