Mom of lacking lady in amber alert says alleged abductor’s violent conduct became escalating. Scared for herself and her son, yasemin uyar changed into on the move again.

On wednesday, the 24-yr-vintage mom turned into packing up her rental in rahway and making preparations to move later inside the week, for what can also have been the 6th time, said her mom karen uyar. The restraining order yasemin uyar had gotten extra than a year ago towards her son’s father, tyler rios, did no longer preserve him from staying away, karen uyar stated.

Rios’ erratic and violent behavior turned into escalating, said karen uyar, who stated he had been formerly arrested for violating the order.

Karen uyar said she final noticed her daughter on wednesday, and she appeared fine, simply preoccupied with the move. Friends were alleged to help her circulate on friday, so when her daughter did no longer respond to her textual content messages that seemed not to go through, karen uyar stated she didn’t panic.

But she stated she have become involved on friday whilst the highland park police branch left a voicemail for karen uyar’s different daughter, marissa, alerting her that yasemin have been assaulted. While an officer went to her home in rahway, yasemin and her son had been now not there. Her vehicle, a silver late-model ford fiesta, was also long gone, karen uyar said.

Speaking on her the front porch saturday morning, karen uyar expressed comfort that the 2-12 months-old boy, sebastian, was determined unharmed, but wept at the thought of daughter missing. She said she desires to continue to be positive but noted that rios had formerly choked her daughter and slammed her head right into a wall.

Sebastian and tyler rios have been determined saturday in monterey, tennessee, acting union county prosecutor lyndsay ruotolo and rahway police branch director jonathan parham said. Tyler rios become arrested with out incident, in step with the authorities. He is presently being held in tennessee and will be extradited to new jersey to stand crook fees in union county superior court.

Karen uyar stated she time and again advised her daughter that she lived in worry she would one day get a terrifying call, but her daughter downplayed her concerns. “she would say, ‘he actually wouldn’t harm me. He simply desires manage.’”

“she’s simply this kind of sweet man or woman. She’s a extraordinary mother. She does the whole thing with sebastian. She’s no longer the sort of youngster who continually goes out along with her pals,” uyar stated. She said sebastian is ” a glad and playful toddler” who loves spiderman and different top notch heroes.

Her daughter works at walgreens and spends the rest of her time along with her son, she stated.

“she wanted to be impartial, to spend time with sebastian, help him find buddies. She desired what every mom needs for her baby,” karen uyar stated. She stated she and her daughters spent a whole lot of time collectively and spoke or face-timed each day. Yasmin’s father lives in turkey, she said.

Rios and uyar met at highland park excessive college and dated on and rancid for years, karen uyar stated.

Rios, who spent his formative years in newark, become a standout excessive faculty wrestler after his mom sent him to live in highland park. ”he’s the man that we’re building this system around,” his train advised a reporter in 2011 after the 189-pound junior, a place champ, set a college document together with his 88th career victory. He might later fall quick inside the country championships.

Tyler rios new jersey kingdom police

Tyler rios, a 27-yr-old highland park resident.New jersey country police

For a while, karen uyar stated, “yasie” attempted to co-determine with tyler rios and allowed them to exit for visits. He changed into imagined to retrieve his son from karen uyar’s domestic in highland park, but he wouldn’t abide via the ones phrases, she said, and as an alternative he’d move proper to yasemin’s apartment. Tyler rios has a drinking trouble and became constantly hoping he should reconcile with yasemin, said karen uyar.

About three months in the past rios showed up at the condo unannounced. Whilst the police came, he hid in the back of sebastian’s mattress, karen uyar stated her daughter instructed her. At that moment, she said her daughter found out she may want to no longer give him any more probabilities due to the fact that he changed into inclined to apply their son as a guard between himself and the police.

Karen uyar stated she has since discovered her daughter did no longer document to paintings at walgreen’s on thursday, that’s uncharacteristic of her no longer to at least name out ill if she couldn’t make it.

Karen uyar said she didn’t realize why rios had fled to tennessee, despite the fact that he has circle of relatives in georgia and arizona. He was using a specific automobile than her daughter’s ford fiesta whilst arrested, she said police instructed her.

She stated turned into making arrangements saturday to go to tennessee to convey sebastian domestic. “in my heart, i need to accept as true with she’s k, that she will want time to heal.”

“i just need to deliver her domestic, however i’m able to.”