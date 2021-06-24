Brazil vs Colombia Broadcast: Where to Watch Copa America 2021 Game Online Updates without cables. Brazil faces Colombia as it returns from its bye week in Round 4 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos on Wednesday, June 23 (6/23/2021). How to watch Brazil vs. Colombia (6/23/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 4.

Brazil vs. Colombia is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 4 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.

Brazil sits on top of Group B with a 2-0-0 record and 6 points. With a stagger 7 goals, it will take nothing short of a win for Columbia (1-1-1) to have a hope of unseating the defending champions from first place.

Argentina and Venezuela enjoy byes this week, ahead of the final round of group play.

What is the Copa America TV schedule for Matchday 4?

All times ET.

6/23 Ecuador vs. Peru, 5:00 p.m. on FS1, TUDN. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

6/23 Brazil vs. Colombia, 8:00 p.m. on FS1, TUDN. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

6/24 Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 5:00 p.m. on FS1, TUDN. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

6/24 Chile vs. Paraguay, 8:00 p.m. on FS1, TUDN. Stream on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

Where can I live stream the 2021 Copa America for FREE?

Copa America matches can be streamed live on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, all of which include a 1-week free trial for new accounts. These services are available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and more devices.

Fans with a cable subscription can also log in to with their cable credentials on FOXSports.com/watch to watch games for free.

There were 140 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America in Brazil on Monday, up from 66 positive tests on Thursday.

CONMEBOL said in a statement that of the 15,235 tests, the number of people infected was 0.9% of the total.

“Most of the affected are workers, members of squads and outsourced staffers,” the South American soccer body said. “In comparison with the previous figures, the incidence of the coronavirus is lower, which is a clear sign that preemptive measures and health protocols are working as expected.”

On Sunday, Chile admitted some of its players at Copa America violated the tournament’s virus protocols after a barber visited the players’ hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba.

The Chilean Football Association issued a statement saying it “recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players.”

The Chilean FA did not give the number or names of players involved, but said they will be fined.

On Friday, Brazil’s government said 82 people connected with the Copa America had contracted COVID-19. All four host cities — Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Cuiaba, Goiania — have cases relating to the tournament, it said.

Brazil stepped in as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, at more than 500,000.

Half of the teams playing in the Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases — Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

What is fuboTV?

FuboTV is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers more than 100 channels, like NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Networks and news, entertainment, and local channels beyond that. It also offers DVR storage space and is designed for people who want to cut the cord, but don’t want to miss out on their favorite live TV and sports.

It also has its own fubo Sports Network, featuring original programming and select exclusive live sports events.

FuboTV is accessible on Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV.

How much does fuboTV cost?

The cheapest option is the family package at $64.99 per month that includes 120 channels, 250 hours of DVR space and can be used on three screens at once.

The fubo Elite package is $79.99 per month and offers more than 170 channels, including Showtime channels, extra sports channels, and extra news and entertainment channels.

Brazil vs Colombia: Predictions, odds and how to watch the Copa America 2021 in the US. Brazil and Colombia face off in Rio de Janeiro for Matchday 4 of Copa America 2021. The hosts want to remain unbeaten, while Los Cafeteros need a victory to reach the next round. Here, find out information, predictions, odds and how to watch the game in the US.

The Copa America 2021 action will return this Wednesday, June 23, with Brazil and Colombia facing in a thrilling match. Brazil has been the strongest side so far, while Los Cafeteros aren’t in their best form. Find out here information, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The hosts are showing, once again, that they almost don’t have any competition in South America. With great performances from Neymar Jr, Brazil has crushed Venezuela (3-0) and Peru (4-0). Now, Colombia is a stronger rival but can Reinaldo Rueda’s side damage them?

Despite losing against Peru, Colombia is still second in the group. Before, they got a 1-0 victory over Ecuador, then drew against Venezuela. But Los Cafeteros haven’t been convincing so far. If they want to put up a fight against Brazil, they need to step up their game.

The top two teams in Group B meet, looking to lock up a spot in the next round. The two top teams in Copa America’s Group B meet on Wednesday as first-place Brazil take on second-place Colombia. Brazil are 2-0-0 in the cup and haven’t conceded a goal, while Colombia are 1-1-1, coming off a poor 2-1 loss to Peru. A win for either would clinch their spot in the quarterfinals since four out of five teams advance from each group.

Brazil: Tite’s team are on a roll, and a win will be enough to book their ticket to the next round. Truth be told, even losing the last two games would still probably see them advance. Because of that comfort, one would think Brazil could take it a little easy here and rest players, but they are going to want to win the group and get a strong result. A draw would likely be enough in the end to clinch the group, even if they drop their final game. But expect Brazil to control the ball, dominate the chances and move to 3-0-0 in the cup.

Colombia: A 1-1-1 start to the competition still has this team in a great spot, and even a loss here shouldn’t make them sweat all that much. But the attack needs to be sharper. Two goals in three games, one being a penalty kick, is concerning. They continue to create some chances, but Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel just haven’t delivered. With Miguel Borja being the only striker to score in the cup for them, expect him to start.