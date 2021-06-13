Imperfect Dr. Fauci not ready for honors from N.J. Regarding the Star-Ledger editorial, “Turning Fauci into NJ’s electoral boogeyman,” which cited GOP state lawmakers’ opposition to a resolution, sponsored by Democrats, honoring the life and work of Dr. Anthony Fauci:

The editorial board has again criticized the Republican side of our Legislature. It would be nice if they could sometimes see both sides of an issue before pontificating about how bad one side is — while not even commenting on the other.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, seemed to be doing a rather good job at the beginning of the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. But, then, when other researchers tried to question his opinions, the battle lines were drawn by editors like the Star-Ledger’s. Then, if anyone questioned Fauci’s comments, they were ridiculed by the media.

Now, there seem to be some mainstream media articles indicating that Fauci could have been wrong initially on some issues for which others were ridiculed for expressing alternate views. Maybe no one early in the pandemic knew what the best course of COVID-19 treatment would be, but, as a scientist, Fauci had the obligation to look at both sides of an issue. This, he didn’t always do.

Although the resolution passed both houses, I agree with the comments of some of the Republicans who said that maybe Fauci shouldn’t have been honored by our legislators at this time. Let’s get some work done in New Jersey and hold off on all this recognition for him.

If you want to honor Fauci, buy his book, which is slated to come out in November. I believe it should be in the fiction section.

John A. Connelly, Towaco

Use huge N.J. surplus for meaningful tax savings

Regarding the June 10 Star-Ledger headline, “State’s new budget tune: We’re in the money”:

I’m delighted that New Jersey is running a surplus now expected to reach $10.1 billion. Now how about if our legislature and governor returned this taxpayers’ money in the form of significant tax reductions?

I’m not talking about resurrecting the insulting, paltry homestead rebate, which added bureaucracy and provided little actual tax relief to middle-class taxpayers. Certainly none to me. I’m referring to wanting a significant reduction in the quarterly property tax bill from my municipality.

Instead of finding new ways to spend the newly found money, as is the norm, seriously consider sending enough back to me to make my remaining in New Jersey worthwhile. Everybody in statewide office is up for reelection this year. I’ll be voting my wallet.

Nat Silber, Verona

No more Christmas trees with budget on July 1

The good news is that there’s a mega surplus in the state’s treasury. The bad news: It’s election season.

So, the temptation will be for politicians to become the state’s Santa Claus and spend as much as possible to show the local constituents how much they got on behalf of their communities.

The responsible action would be to use the surplus funds to reduce the state’s debt.

John Caffrey, Maplewood

U.S. (selfishly) must offer help beyond its borders

Whether individuals want to admit to it or not, everyone in this world is selfish. Even if our behavior is not outspokenly selfish, we are subconsciously aware of the benefits it has for ourselves — and, rightfully so.

However, there are means to help less privileged individuals and countries while also benefiting oneself and one’s country.

More attention needs to be brought to developing countries concerning COVID-19 response, health security and education access, especially regarding how these issues impact women. More work needs to be done to help countries that lack the resources to help themselves.

Increasing health security in developing countries will combat infectious disease outbreaks globally, protecting the health of all Americans. Investing in global health security is investing in U.S. national security. More jobs are created through programs funded by the International Affairs Budget, which can help prevent conflicts and fight terrorism.

The size of this portion of the overall U.S. budget must adhere to the global challenges which change every day as we face natural disasters, global pandemics, etc. Now more than ever, that number needs to go up in order to protect the health of Americans. No one wants to see another year like 2020.

I urge U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both D-N.J., to cosponsor a fully funded International Affairs Budget, thinking about the lives being saved across our border and inside it, and given the benefits to the lives of Americans.