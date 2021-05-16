UFC 262: Oliveira vs. Chandler Full Fight: Live Stream and How to watch MMA Online

WBA International Light Heavy Title champion Joshua Buatsi enters the hoop for the primary time this 12 months, whilst he fights Daniel Blenda Dos Santos at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, May 15 (5/15/2021). How to observe Joshua Buatsi vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos (5/15/2021): Time, stay move information for boxing on DAZN

Buatsi vs. Dos Santos might be broadcast solely on DAZN, an over-the-pinnacle stay sports activities streaming provider with a focal point on boxing

Buatsi (13-0) comes into the combat protecting his World Boxing Association International Light Heavy Title. He has in no way misplaced a combat in view that he commenced his expert profession in 2017. Buatsi might be the use of his combat towards Dos Santos as a danger to electrify as he seeks to accumulate to a landmark combat towards a pinnacle call earlier than the 12 months ends.

Dos Santos (15-0) enters the hoop for the 1/3 time this 12 months together along with his remaining combat being in April. He has in no way misplaced a combat in his expert profession; however, he has in no way fought each person of note. This is Saunders largest combat in his profession, and if he can pull off the win, he’ll come away with Buatsi WBA International Light Heavy Title.

The combat card begins offevolved at 2 p.m. ET on DAZN, with the headlining combat predicted at 5:00 p.m. ET, however plan to track in in advance simply in case the previous fights move quick.

Here’s a examine the combat card for Saturday:

Joshua Buatsi vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos for Buatsi’s WBA International Light-heavyweight name

Gamal Yafai vs. Jason Cunningham for Yafai’s European Bantamweight name

Dalton Smith vs. Lee Appleyard for the vacant English Super-light-weight name

Tommy McCarthy vs. Alexandru Jur for McCarthy’s European Cruiserweight name

Lerrone Richards vs. Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European Super-middleweight name

What is DAZN?

DAZN is an over-the-pinnacle sports activities subscription video streaming provider with a focal point on boxing. It consists of stay declares of fights from Golden Boy and Matchroom in addition to World Boxing Super Series Bantamweight, Cruiserweight and Super Lightweight tournaments.

It additionally consists of unique and behind the curtain content, like the “forty Days” series, and an intensive archive of fights offering greats like Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao.

DAZN is to be had on Android and iOS gadgets in addition to Chromecast, PS4, Roku, Xbox One, and greater.

How plenty does DAZN cost?

U.S. boxing enthusiasts can experience DAZN for $19.ninety nine according to month, or shop greater than 50% on an annual plan for $ninety nine.ninety nine according to 12 months. Both plans encompass the equal content.

Two unbeaten light-heavyweights appearance to upward thrust up the scores on the others expense.

Matchroom Boxing provides what it hopes might be its very last card with out a enthusiasts in attendance as Joshua Buatsi and Daniel Blenda Dos Santos headline at the back of closed doorways at Manchesters AO Arena.

Olympic fighter Buatsi hopes victory right here will push him nearer closer to an eventual global name challenge, however can Frances Dos Santos dissatisfied the apple cart?

Buatsi vs. Dos Santos combat card

Joshua Buatsi vs. Daniel Blenda Dos Santos for Buatsis WBA International light-heavyweight name

Gamal Yafai vs. Jason Cunningham for Yafais European bantamweight name

Dalton Smith vs. Lee Appleyard for the vacant English super-light-weight name

Tommy McCarthy vs. Alexandru Jur for McCarthys European cruiserweight name

Lerrone Richards vs. Giovanni De Carolis for the vacant European super-middleweight name