Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola Live Streaming Reddit Free (5/1/2021)

: How to watch, UK start time, live stream & full undercard. The stage is set for Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola to battle it out and essentially be crowned the king of Mexico. Former unified heavyweight world champion Andy “The Destroyer” Ruiz, Jr. will battle all-action heavyweight Chris “The Nightmare’’ Arreola in the main event of an all-Mexican boxing extravaganza on Saturday, May 1 headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.Ruiz might be thinking that the accolade is his already, however, the last time he happened to be too overconfident, he was brought down to earth by Anthony Joshua in 2019 – who he had beaten earlier that year. Arreola, meanwhile, is not enjoying as much limelight, but there’s nothing to suggest that he can’t run away with the prize and the respect on Saturday. He has his own aggressive brand, which was well on display when he faced Adam Kownacki last time out back in 2019. The two set a world-record for the most punches thrown, with Arreola setting the individual record, throwing down a total of 1,125 punches. All in all, it is going to be one very exciting showdown and you wouldn’t want to miss out at all. Which is why we’ve decided to put everything you need to know all into one place! Crackstreams Andy Ruiz vs Chris Arreola Live Streaming Reddit Free (1/5/2021) Boxing Fight Online: Watch Fite TV Buffstreams http://www.benchrest.si/advert/watch-andy-ruiz-jr-vs-chris-arreola-live-stream-reddit-free-online-highlights-1-5-21-boxing-match-hd-tv-coverage/ When Is The Fight? It’s a 12-round bout scheduled for May 1, Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. As for the timings, it is a bit problematic with the main event getting underway at 5am UK time, so it’s either a late one or an early one, depending on how you want to play it. But of course, we can manage our sleep cycles when it comes to boxing! How Can I Watch The Fight? Unfortunately, it’s not yet been announced how you can view the fight if you are in the UK, but it will be shown on FOX PPV in the USA. What’s Been Said? If you are not inspired enough to wake up that early, or stay up that late, just have a look at what Ruiz and Arreola had to say heading into the fight and you will feel instantly charged up. Ruiz: “I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 1. “Training with coach Eddy in his gym has been amazing. I’m around great fighters like Canelo Alvarez and we’re putting in the work so that I can look better than ever. “I have known Chris Arreola since I turned professional. He’s a Mexican warrior just like me, and I expect him to come at me with everything he’s got.” Arreola: “He’s motivated to knock my block off but I’m motivated too. I want to win. “He may have been the first Mexican heavyweight champion but the best Mexican is right here. “People that know me and have watched me fight, know I try not to be in a boring fight at all. The Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola event will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021. at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The Mexican icon will be making his highly-anticipated return after 18 months of absence following his defeat to Anthony Joshua in December 2019 – who he had beaten earlier that year. Chris Arreola, on the other hand, is not enjoying as much limelight, but there’s no denying that the 40-year-old will give Andy Ruiz Jr a tough competition and could even run away with the prize.

Arreola is known for his aggressive style, which was on full display against Adam Kownacki, who he faced in 2019. Arreola and Kownacki set a world record for the most punches thrown, with the Mexican throwing a total of 1,125 punches, breaking his individual record. Despite delivering a prenominal performance, Arreola lost the bout via a unanimous decision. However, fans are still excited to see the clash, considering the two boast an incredible pro-boxing record, with Andy Ruiz Jr losing only two matches throughout his career and Chris Arreola facing six defeats.

The Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian fans can watch the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live telecast, Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live streaming and Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola time & date others.

Schedule: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola time — India and US

US time and date: May 1, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET India time and date: May 2, 2021 at 6:30 AM IST Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California

Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola where to watch in India and USA: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola live telecast

Unfortunately, the Andy Ruiz Jr vs Chris Arreola bout will not be streamed on any Indian TV channel. However, boxing fans in the US can order the fight via FOX Sports PPV on many major cable or satellite provider. It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Xbox and other streaming devices.