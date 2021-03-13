Rangers vs Bruins Live Stream (Saturday, 13th March 2021) NHL Hockey Reddit Free Online

Bruins vs. Rangers: Live stream, start time, TV channel (Saturday., Mar. 13). The New York Rangers (10-12-3) wrap up a two-game set on the road against the Boston Bruins (14-6-4) Saturday with a 1 p.m. ET puck drop at TD Garden. Below, we analyze the Rangers-Bruins odds and lines, with NHL picks and predictions.

After everything came together close to perfect Thursday for the Bruins, they’ll try to build off of that and keep pace with top teams in the competitive East Division.

Jaroslav Halak is expected to be in net for the third straight game for the Bruins as Tuukka Rask comes back from an undisclosed injury. He’s given up just one goal in regulation in his previous two starts.

Saturday’s game is set to air on NESN in New England via your TV provider. If you don’t have cable, you can watch the game for free in market by signing up for fuboTV, which has a free trial.

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-streaming-reddit-free-online-162339391/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-reddit-162341084/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-streaming-reddit-fcs-162341123/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/crackstreams-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162341317/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-reddit-13032021-free-nhl-162341354/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/streams-bruins-vs-rangers-live-streaming-reddit-free-nhl-online-162341382/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-bruins-vs-rangers-live-streaming-reddit-nhl-hockey-free-162341431/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-free-live-stream-031321-nhl-hockey-reddit-162341451/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-reddit-free-130321-on-usa-162341477/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-hockey-reddit-free13321-tv-162341508/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/buffstreams-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-match-reddit-free-162341546/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-rangers-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-nhl-free-online-162341566/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/nhlreddit-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-crackstreams-162341590/

Boston Bruins vs. New York Rangers (NHL 2021)

Start time: 1 p.m. EST

New York Rangers (10-12-3, sixth in the East Division) vs. Boston Bruins (14-6-4, fourth in the East Division)

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-streaming-reddit-free-online-162339391/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-reddit-162341084/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-streaming-reddit-fcs-162341123/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162341317/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-reddit-13032021-free-nhl-162341354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streams-bruins-vs-rangers-live-streaming-reddit-free-nhl-online-162341382/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-bruins-vs-rangers-live-streaming-reddit-nhl-hockey-free-162341431/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-free-live-stream-031321-nhl-hockey-reddit-162341451/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-reddit-free-130321-on-usa-162341477/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-hockey-reddit-free13321-tv-162341508/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-match-reddit-free-162341546/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-rangers-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-nhl-free-online-162341566/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhlreddit-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-crackstreams-162341590/

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to end its three-game slide when the Rangers take on Boston.

The Bruins are 14-6-4 against opponents from the East Division. Boston serves 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

The Rangers are 10-12-3 against East Division opponents. New York averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/morehead-state-vs-presbyterian-live-streaming-reddit-free-online-162339391/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-stream-reddit-162341084/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/charleston-southern-vs-kennesaw-state-live-streaming-reddit-fcs-162341123/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/crackstreams-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-13032021-162341317/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-free-reddit-13032021-free-nhl-162341354/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/streams-bruins-vs-rangers-live-streaming-reddit-free-nhl-online-162341382/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-bruins-vs-rangers-live-streaming-reddit-nhl-hockey-free-162341431/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-free-live-stream-031321-nhl-hockey-reddit-162341451/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-reddit-free-130321-on-usa-162341477/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-hockey-reddit-free13321-tv-162341508/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/buffstreams-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-nhl-match-reddit-free-162341546/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-rangers-vs-bruins-live-streaming-reddit-nhl-free-online-162341566/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nhlreddit-rangers-vs-bruins-live-stream-reddit-crackstreams-162341590/

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-13 in 24 games this season. David Pastrnak has five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 13 goals and has 17 points. Ryan Strome has 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Rangers at Bruins: Projected starting goalies

Keith Kinkaid (0-1-0, 2.21 GAA, .912 SV%) vs. Jaroslav Halak (6-2-2, 1.88 GAA, .927 SV%, 2 SO)

Kinkaid will make his second start and fourth appearance overall for the Blueshirts. He came on in relief last time out in place of the ineffective Alexandar Georgiev and he stopped all 13 shots he faced in 34-plus minutes of action in Thursday’s 4-0 setback in the series opener.

Halak will get the starting nod after blanking the Rangers in the front end of the back-to-back. The 35-year-old Slovakian backstop has been on fire since flipping the calendar from February to March, going 2-0-1 with a 0.65 GAA and .977 SV% in three starts. He also blanked the Rangers back on Feb. 12 at MSG, making 21 saves in a 1-0 shutout win.