AEW Revolution (March 7th, 2021): Sunday All Elite Wrestling Live Streams On PPV AEW Official B/R Live

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns to pay-per-view (PPV) TONIGHT (Sun, Mar 7, 2021) with Revolution The display comes our manner from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville

AEW Revolution 2021 results, stay streaming suit coverage: Omega/Moxley Deathmatch, Sting, extra! AEW Revolution 2021 preview: UK begin time, suits, stay move and extra

A pre-display, The Buy In, will move stay and unfastened beginning at 7:00 pm Eastern / 4:00 pm Pacific on All Elite’s YouTube channel and B/R Live

In the US & Canada, the primary card is to be had at B/R Live for $49ninety nine, and through cable & satellite tv for pc companies for $59ninety nine Internationally, it’s $19ninety nine on Fitetv

AEW REVOLUTION QUICK RESULTS

Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley

Sting & Darby Allin vs Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

The Young Bucks vs MJF & Chris Jericho

Hikaru Shida vs Ryo Mizunami

Cody Rhodes vs Scorpio Sky vs Penta El Zero M vs Lance Archer vs Max Caster vs TBA

Hangman Page vs Matt Hardy

Miro & Kip Sabian vs Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Battle Royal

Riho & Thunder Rosa vs Britt Baker & Reba

The 2d annual AEW Revolution movements to Sunday night time, March 7th, at 8pm ET (The Buy In pre display begins offevolved at 7:30pm ET) from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida The occasion may be to be had on conventional PPV ($59ninety nine) & move on BR/Live ($49ninety nine) Cody Rhodes went on report a bit over a yr in the past pronouncing that he hopes that Revolution becomes the WrestleMania for AEW Last yr's Revolution turned into the ultimate extraordinary wrestling display in the front of a stay crowd earlier than COVID and this yr's card is full of ability to pinnacle ultimate yr's occasion The unique sights for the night are an exploding barbed cord demise suit for the AEW Championship, the go back of Sting to lively competition, the "Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match" may have a debut and Paul Wight will introduce a "Hall Of Fame" skills on the way to signal their new AEW settlement stay at Revolution The card capabilities 8 suits with an extra suit on "The Buy In" Below is a preview of every suit on the cardboard and predictions primarily based totally upon current reserving In the comments, please proportion your expectations, what you'd want to see, and predictions for the occasion

The 2d annual AEW Revolution movements to Sunday night time, March 7th, at 8pm ET (The Buy In pre display begins offevolved at 7:30pm ET) from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida The occasion may be to be had on conventional PPV ($59ninety nine) & move on BR/Live ($49ninety nine) Cody Rhodes went on report a bit over a yr in the past pronouncing that he hopes that Revolution becomes the WrestleMania for AEW Last yr’s Revolution turned into the ultimate extraordinary wrestling display in the front of a stay crowd earlier than COVID and this yr’s card is full of ability to pinnacle ultimate yr’s occasion The unique sights for the night are an exploding barbed cord demise suit for the AEW Championship, the go back of Sting to lively competition, the “Face Of The Revolution Ladder Match” may have a debut and Paul Wight will introduce a “Hall Of Fame” skills on the way to signal their new AEW settlement stay at Revolution The card capabilities 8 suits with an extra suit on “The Buy In” Below is a preview of every suit on the cardboard and predictions primarily based totally upon current reserving In the comments, please proportion your expectations, what you’d want to see, and predictions for the occasion

Early ultimate yr, All Elite Wrestling produced one of the best PPVs for the reason that its inception – Revolution

The landmark occasion performed host to one of the great tag group suits of all time, a fiery feud-ender among former great friends, the interesting in-ring debut of an indie gem, and a primary identify alternate on the pinnacle of the cardboard Now that we’ve ultimately entered 2021, anybody is trying to AEW to peer if the upstart wrestling enterprise can strike lightning two times with the equal occasion This yr’s Revolution is about to characteristic predominant championship bouts, the in-ring go back of a bonafide legend, and the largest stars from up and down the cardboard vying for the largest wins in their career

Let’s get to the nitty-gritty and element who we suppose we’ll be successful on the 2d-ever installment of AEW Revolution

Riho and Thunder Rosa vs Dr Britt Baker, DMD and Rebel

AEW Revolution 2021

All Elite Wrestling

Predictions & Winners: Going into the ladies’s removal tournament, I figured 3 of the ladies concerned on this Buy-In suit could maximum possibly move the distance In that case, my predictions have been all of the manner off

But hey, at the least Riho, Thunder Rosa, and Dr Britt Baker, DMD are all getting onto this PPV anyway (Rebel’s horrible withinside the ring, so I’m now no longer eager on looking her right here) Baker desires a victory to get returned to her triumphing approaches and construct her returned up into the subsequent possible challenger to the AEW Women’s World Championship So yeah, Baker and her trusty assistant are nabbing the large W right here

Miro and Kip Sabian (with Penelope Ford) vs Best Friends (Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor)

Predictions & Winners: Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy’s meddling in Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford’s public wedding ceremony has (unsurprisingly) earned the ire of them each That unlucky occasion has additionally driven Miro into trying revenge, that is why we’ve arrived at this tag group affair

Best Friends have pop out at the triumphing stop extra than typical those days, that is why I experience they are able to manage to pay for to take a loss right here Miro and Sabian want a primary win to at the least lead them to a chunk extra possible withinside the enthusiasts’ eyes Plus it makes experience for them to get their much-wanted revenge at this point, so a heel victory is so as right here

Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs The Inner Circle (Santana and Ortiz) vs The Butcher and The Blade vs Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs Top Flight (Darius Martin and Daunte Martin) vs Death Triangle (Pac and Rey Fenix) vs Varsity Blondes (Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr) vs Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal vs SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels) vs The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) vs Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) vs TBA (Casino Tag Team Royale for a Future AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

Predictions & Winners: This suit goes to be natural insanity There’s going to be a ton of duos brawling withinside the ring on the very equal time, because of this that it’s going to be quite tough to observe at times But I’m all of the manner right here for the insanity on the way to turn up as soon as the bell rings

Out of all of the groups vying for a identify shot right here, those that stand the best possibilities of triumphing are Death Triangle, The Butcher and The Blade, and whoever the unannounced group finally ends up being Seeing a debuting tag group waltz proper in to win like Brian Cage did in the course of his ladder suit creation could be quite cool But I suppose the tandem of Pac and Rey Fenix are going to drag off a large win right here They’ve been searching extraordinary of their maximum current performances, which makes me suppose they’re going to be rewarded for his or her first-rate work

Adam Page vs Matt Hardy (Big Money Match, Winner Receives All of Loser’s 2021 First-Quarter Earnings)

AEW Revolution 2021

All Elite Wrestling

Predictions & Winner: “Big Money” Matt Hardy were given the tables grew to become on him quite badly, huh? His Suge Knight method to settlement negotiations ended up backfiring and main him proper right into a Big Money Match with the person he attempted to get one over on After all the ones tag group suit victories, I figured Adam Page and Matt’s partnership could improve and retain

What Until You See the Finish to This Main Event | AEW DynamiteAEW Dynamite: The Crossroads 3/3/21 Subscribe now and in no way leave out a brand new video: AEWDynamite airs each Wednesday night time 8e/7c on TNT #AEWDark airs each Tuesday night time 7e/6c right here on YouTube How to observe Dynamite and Pay Per View eventsTNT – tntdrama/allelitewrestling Fire TV – fitetv/channel/aew (For global enthusiasts only) Fire

But Page is none too eager on dropping a large percent of his cash to his modern tag group partner So now we’ve got each guys locking horns to decide who’s first-area 2021 income will visit the victor I’m certain this suit will see Private Party and The Dark Order run in sooner or later on behalf in their related competitor Once all of the outdoor insanity concludes, I envision Page overcoming Matt to assert an entire lot of greater price range for himself

Hikaru Shida (c) vs Ryo Mizunami (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Anyone else experience just like the suits we were given in the course of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament have been higher than the reserving decisions? A ton of humans figured Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, and Riho could be going lots farther than they definitely did But to the wonder of many, Nyla Rose and Ryo Mizunami ended up going the farthest And to my wonder, Mizunami ended up triumphing the whole thing

VideoVideo associated with aew revolution 2021: suits & predictions2021-01-21T20:46:18-05:00

Based at the enormous chemistry Joshi wrestlers reputedly have with every different, this one’s going to be a banger AEW flew out Mizunami to Jacksonville, FL for excellent purpose That purpose being a endured push on the way to bring about her overcoming Hikaru Shida Shida’s been maintaining the AEW Women’s World Championship for an amazing whilst now, so it’s approximately time for her to drop it to a person clean Mizunami’s going to be withinside the States for some time longer, so I suppose her American AEW excursion will bring about her getting the belt she’s fought so tough for

Cody Rhodes (with Arn Anderson) vs Scorpio Sky vs Penta El Zero Miedo vs Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs Max Caster vs TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match for a Future AEW TNT Championship Match)

Predictions & Winner: The lineup for this ladder suit is quite stacked Cody and Lance Archer have a few records with every different and the TNT Championship, so that you understand they’re going to head greater tough to fit themselves into every other suit for the identify Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero Miedo are midcard skills that simply deserve extra, whilst Max Caster is a darkish horse contender for the reason that he’s maximum recognised for being a tag group specialist

VideoVideo associated with aew revolution 2021: suits & predictions2021-01-21T20:46:18-05:00

But what approximately the very last thriller guy? I’m going to exit on a limb right here and say it’s going to be Carlito! The apple spitting maestro is in great form and appeared extraordinary in the course of his Royal Rumble appearance Rumors are pronouncing he’s nonetheless a unfastened agent out right here, so seeing him right here could be a pleasing wonder As for who’s triumphing this one, I’m setting all my bets on Archer The guy’s been getting a ton of TV time these days and he’s been at the triumphing stop of maximum of his suits That mega push will retain right here and optimistically bring about him claiming the identify he fought so tough to assert whilst he first arrived in AEW

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (c) vs The Inner Circle (MJF and Chris Jericho) (with Wardlow) (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: AEW’s tag group department has ballooned to insane degrees these days With such a lot of clean tandems in tow, the modern contenders for the tag group titles needed to be determined with a warfare royale offering AEW’s very great (sans FTR, sadly) After an entire bunch of in-ring anarchy and large eliminations took region, the Inner Circle mixture of MJF and Chris Jericho emerged because the winners So now we’re getting them vs The Young Bucks on PPV for the AEW World Tag Team Championship The stakes are actually excessive with regards to this first-time matchup I presume the winners of this suit will in the end be determined with the aid of using the internal turmoil that’s been brewing withinside the Inner Circle (see what I did there?)

What Did Jericho & MJF Have to Say at Their Revolution Press Conference | AEW DynamiteAEW Dynamite: The Crossroads 3/3/21 Subscribe now and in no way leave out a brand new video: youtubecom/c/aew?sub_confirmation=1 #AEWDynamite airs each Wednesday night time 8e/7c on TNT #AEWDark airs each Tuesday night time 7e/6c right here on YouTube How to observe Dynamite and Pay Per View events ➡️ TNT – tntdramacom/allelitewrestling ➡️ Fire TV – fitetv/channel/aew (For global enthusiasts only) ➡️ Fire…2021-03-04T12:00:12Z

The Young Bucks Are Ready for Revolution Will Jericho and MJF Be Able to Keep Up? | AEW DynamiteAEW Dynamite: The Crossroads 3/3/21 Subscribe now and in no way leave out a brand new video: youtubecom/c/aew?sub_confirmation=1 #AEWDynamite airs each Wednesday night time 8e/7c on TNT #AEWDark airs each Tuesday night time 7e/6c right here on YouTube How to observe Dynamite and Pay Per View events ➡️ TNT – tntdramacom/allelitewrestling ➡️ Fire TV – fitetv/channel/aew (For global enthusiasts only) ➡️ Fire…2021-03-04T21:00:05Z

Ever for the reason that MJF aligned himself with Jericho’s stable, it’s been abundantly clean that the cocky upstart has been trying to wrest manage of it farfar from the “Demo God” Sammy Guevara can manifestly see proper thru MJF’s facade, but Jericho doesn’t appear to take note of MJF’s grand plan unfolding By the appears of things, it looks as if MJF is attempting to get the relaxation of the Inner Circle on his aspect and go away Jericho & Guevara at the outdoor of things This tag group identify suit will play out because the hotly contested bout all of us count on it to be Near the ultimate moments of this affair, I get the sensation that Guevara will emerge and try and enact his revenge on MJF However, his livid assault will take out Jericho as a substitute and result in the Bucks capitalizing on his error The Bucks will keep, Jericho may be pissed at Guevara, and MJF’s machinations will retain to take form

Team Taz (Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) (with Taz) vs Darby Allin and Sting (Street Fight)

AEW Revolution 2021

All Elite Wrestling

Predictions & Winners: One of the largest shockers withinside the international of wrestling for 2021 got here whilst The Man Known as Sting made his onscreen debut as a member of the AEW roster The ultimate time we noticed him, he turned into dealt an exceptionally horrific hand after being injured in the course of a WWE World Heavyweight Championship suit with Seth Rollins Because of that bout, Sting’s neck isn’t withinside the great of states But because of him getting concerned in Darby Allin’s endured scuffles with Team Taz, Sting now reveals himself in a large suit situation And on PPV, no less! The device called Brian Cage and the self-proclaimed “Stroke” Daddy” Ricky Starks will do warfare with Allin and Sting in a PPV Street Fight

VideoVideo associated with aew revolution 2021: suits & predictions2021-01-21T20:46:18-05:00

Rumors have been walking rampant concerning Sting’s nicely-being earlier than this suit turned into even announced But ever for the reason that he took a big powerbomb from Cage of all humans, it looks as if the “Stinger” definitely has it in him to compete withinside the ring I figured this stress-free guidelines affair could be of the cinematic type at first, however now I’m guessing this bout may be contested inside (and all round) the squared circle With 3 more youthful men in his midst, Sting gets the hazard to appearance as excellent as he’s ever been and additionally provide the rub to them withinside the process I’m watching for masses of insanity and run-ins from a few expected (and unexpected) supporters on each sides Ultimately, the reigning TNT Champion and his mentor will conquer Team Taz I say all that to mention this – there’s no manner in hell Sting is dropping in his AEW PPV debut!

Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship)

AEW Revolution 2021

All Elite Wrestling

Predictions & Winner: Ever for the reason that Kenny Omega defeated Jon Moxley to win his first-ever AEW World Championship, he’s been walking round with Don Callis and wrestling in one of a kind promotions so as to amplify his greatness While Moxley has had his palms complete with NJPW’s KENTA over the IWGP United States Championship these days, he’s determined time to maintain Omega in his crosshairs Weeks and weeks of multi-guy brawls and heated promos have now brought about this – a rematch among Omega and Moxley for the identify on the way to take region as an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch The over-the-pinnacle suit kind that Mick Foley and Terry Funk understand all too nicely will now take region right here withinside the States on a primary PPV scale Ladies and gentleman, this one’s gonna be pretty the jaw-dropper!

PREVIEW Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match | AEW DynamiteAEW Dynamite: The Crossroads 3/3/21 Subscribe now and in no way leave out a brand new video: youtubecom/c/aew?sub_confirmation=1 #AEWDynamite airs each Wednesday night time 8e/7c on TNT #AEWDark airs each Tuesday night time 7e/6c right here on YouTube How to observe Dynamite and Pay Per View events ➡️ TNT – tntdramacom/allelitewrestling ➡️ Fire TV – fitetv/channel/aew (For global enthusiasts only) ➡️ Fire…2021-03-05T00:00:11Z

Omega and Moxley very well entertained me with their Unsanctioned Lights Out Match from Full Gear 2019 This suit may be alongside the likes of that encounter, however with an excellent better propensity for brutal hardcore action I get the sensation that Omega’s stablemates won’t be walking out right here to useful resource him – the champ’s going to do that all on his very own so as to show a point I’m watching for an entire bunch of brutality on the way to deal with enthusiasts to the varieties of moments on the way to lead them to wince and soar out in their seats When the time comes for the hoop to ultimately explode, Omega’s going to discover a manner to place Moxley down lengthy sufficient for him to get stuck withinside the resulting explosion After that climactic moment, Omega will run returned into the hoop for the very last pin to keep his AEW World Championship It’s too early to stop Omega’s sturdy identify run, so it’s clean to me that he’s going to earn the tie-breaker win right here

How to Watch AEW Revolution: B/R Live-Stream Info, Start Time, Match Card. All Elite Wrestling’s first pay-per-view of the 12 months, Revolution, is on Sunday.A loaded card capabilities the exploding barbed twine deathmatch among AEW international champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley and the in-ring go back of Sting amongst different fascinating contests.

Here are information of a way to watch the PPV, the modern-day suit card and 3 matters to pay precise interest to at Revolution.

Where and How to Watch

Revolution is Sunday, March 7.

Those withinside the U.S. and Canada can order the occasion for $49.ninety nine on B/R Live or via cable providers.

The important card begins offevolved at eight p.m. ET, preceded with the aid of using a pre-display referred to as The Buy In at 7 p.m.

Announced Matches (issue to alternate and additions)

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (exploding barbed twine deathmatch for AEW World Championship)

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks (road fight)

Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and MJF (international tag group championship)

Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami (women’s international championship)

Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution ladder suit for shot at TNT Championship)

Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor vs. Miro and Kip Sabian

Casino Tag Team Royale (winner earns shot at tag group championship)

Riho and Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Rebel

three Burning Questions

1. How loopy does the exploding barbed twine deathmatch get?

The brief answer? Incredibly loopy.

Most folks likely concept there has been no manner Omega and Moxley should pinnacle the extremity in their Lights Out suit at Full Gear in 2019. It appears that they may be geared up to show us incorrect Sunday.

Omega and Moxley aren’t anyt any strangers to the use of barbed twine in opposition to every different after the latter threw the each of them via a desk crowned with it over a 12 months ago.

However, exploding barbed twine is an entire exclusive matter. For the ones unfamiliar, comparable fits in beyond years from smaller promotions commonly update the usual ring ropes with barbed twine. These an awful lot extra risky boundaries explode while touched and make for extraordinarily excessive bouts.

Let’s see simply how loopy this one gets.

2. How does Sting appearance in his in-ring go back?

Despite the charm of the sector championship suit, the in-ring go back of Sting would possibly simply be the maximum expected suit at Revolution.

For the primary time on the grounds that 2015, The Icon will compete inner a hoop with the assist of TNT champion Darby Allin as they tackle Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz.

This feud started out while Sting made his stunning go back to wrestling at Winter Is Coming ultimate December to confront Team Taz when they attacked Allin, Cody and Dustin Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Since then, the 2 groups have had a strugglefare of phrases that brought about Cage power-bombing Sting. A week later, Sting broke out his patented Stinger Splash and Scorpion Death Drop to put Cage out.

Let’s see what the 61-12 months-vintage legend can nonetheless do Sunday.

three. Who will AEW signal at Revolution?

This beyond episode of Dynamite, a debuting Paul Wight teased a “Hall of Fame-worthy” hiring a good way to be introduced at Revolution.

“It’s a large marvel and a large asset to AEW,” Wight said. Speculation has swirled as to who the signing should be, however if it is actually as massive because the destiny Hall of Famer says it is, we are in for pretty a marvel.