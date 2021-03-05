Watch Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire Live Stream Full Boxing Fight (Friday, 5th March, 2021) Reddit Free Online

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire: Date, fight time, odds, TV channel and live stream. Claressa Shields will finally get the chance to make history. Or more specifically, herstory. We get a 10-round, 154-pound unification bout when Claressa Shields and Marie-Eve Dicaire meet at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Friday. The title bout is set to begin around 9 p.m. ET on pay-per-view. Below, we break down the Shields-Dicaire odds, with boxing picks and predictions.

FLINT – About 20 tickets remain for tonight’s world championship fight between Flint’s Claressa Shields and Canada’s Marie Eve Dicaire at the Dort Financial Center.

All of the remaining tickets are in the Arena II balcony. They’re $150 apiece and are being sold in groups of two. They’re available at etix.com, dortfinancialcenter.com or the arena box office.

Anyone who can’t make it to the fight in person can order it on pay-per-view for $29.95. Five of the seven fights on the card will be broadcast on fite.tv and Comcast On Demand. You can order it on fitetv

Shields (10-0-0, 2 KOs) and Dicaire (17-0-0, 0 KOs) will be fighting for the undisputed women’s super welterweight world championship. Shields owns the WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire is the IBF champion and the WBA will be awarding a super championship belt.

Shields is already the undisputed women’s middleweight champion and is trying to become the first fighter in history – male or female – to hold two undisputed titles at the same time in the four-belt era.

This is the first time Shields is fighting in her hometown as a pro.

Doors open at 6 p.m., the first fight is at 6:30 and the PPV telecast begins at 9. Shields and Dicaire are expected to take the ring about 11 p.m.

Unified women’s junior middleweight champion and top pound-for-pound female boxer Claressa Shields returns to the ring for the first time in 14 months on Friday as she battles IBF titlist Marie-Eve Dicaire for the undisputed junior middleweight championship at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Shields’ hometown of Flint, Mich., in what will be an all-women’s fight card. The vacant WBA title is also at stake.

A Shields (10-0, 2 KOs) win means she would be the first fighter in the four-belt era to become an undisputed champion in two separate weight classes. The fight had been scheduled for last May but was scrapped due to the coronavirus.

In January 2020, the two-time Olympic gold medalist (2012, 2016) dropped down to 154 pounds and beat Ivana Habazin via unanimous decision to win the WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles to become the quickest person to claim three championships in three different weight classes. For the 24-year-old, she steps back into the ring after the most extended layoff of her career with the chance to make herstory one more time.

“I’m excited to be fighting another undefeated champion and to have the opportunity to make history by becoming the first fighter – male or female – to be undisputed champion in two weight divisions in the four-belt era,” Shields said in a press release.

Dicaire (17-0) began her combat sports career in karate at six years old and became a black belt and a five-time world champion. The 34-year-old then turned her attention to the sweet science and reached the pinnacle when she defeated Chris Namus to win the IBF title in December 2018. She has defended the belt three times, but it doesn’t get any bigger than facing quite arguably the best women’s boxer in the world in a high-stakes showdown.

“I’m happy to finally be able to get back in the ring and face Claressa Shields,” Dicaire said. “It’s been a year now that I’ve been preparing exclusively for this fight. I’m used to making history in women’s boxing.

History will take place. But who will make it? Shields or Dicaire?

Here is everything you need to know about Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire.

What time is Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire

Date: Friday, March 5

Time: 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Main event: 11:30 p.m. ET (approximate)

The main card begins at 9 p.m. ET. Shields and Dicaire are expected to make their ring walks about 11:30 p.m. ET, although the exact time depends on the length of the earlier bouts.

How to watch Shields vs. Dicaire

Pay-Per-View, FITE.TV

Shields vs. Dicaire is available on pay-per-view and can be streamed on FITE.TV.

How much does Shields vs. Dicaire cost?

The Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire fight is on pay-per-view and FITE.TV for a suggested retail price of $29.95. Contact your local cable/satelitte company for exact pricing.

Where is the Shields vs. Dicaire fight?

Shields will fight Dicare at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, Mich.. It will mark the first time Shields competes in her hometown venue. Dicaire also fights there for the first time.

Claressa Shields record and bio

Name: Claressa Shields

Nationality: American

Born: March 17, 1995

Height: 5-8

Reach: 68 inches

Total fights: 10

Record: 10-0 with two knockouts.

Marie-Eve Dicare record and bio

Name: Marie-Eve Dicare

Nationality: Canadian

Born: July 29, 1986

Height: N/A

Reach: N/A

Total fights: 17

Record: 17-0 with zero knockouts.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie Eve Dicare fight card

Main card

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire in a WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA Women’s Junior Middleweight Unification

Raquel Miller vs. TBA; Women’s Middleweight

Nadia Meknouzi vs. Samantha Pill; Women’s Super Middleweight

Logan Holler vs. Schemelle Baldin; Female Middleweight

Danielle Perkins vs. Monika Harrison; Female Heavyweight

Claressa Shields has been inactive from the boxing ring since blasting through Ivana Habazin to win two junior middleweight titles 14 months ago. Since then, she’s flirted with starting an MMA career and has ended her relationship with Showtime, the network where she’s been showcased for the past several years. Now, she’s trying her luck on a female-only PPV where she’ll face Marie-Eve Dicaire for the undisputed 154-pound crowd on Friday night. Here’s everything you need to know about Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire, including the odds, their records and a prediction on who will win.

Shields, for most of his career, has been utterly dominant. She was already the undisputed middleweight champion and a unified super middleweight titlist before dropping down to 154 pounds. But it’s still a struggle for her to gain traction in becoming a star she thinks she should be. So, she’s betting that people will pay extra money to watch her face Dicaire.

And people should, Shields figures. Because she’s that good.

“I don’t box for a hobby. It’s not a hobby. It’s my career and I feel like people underestimate me when I speak about how great I am,” Shields said this week. “But if I didn’t say how great I am, no one in this room would have ever called me great because they just don’t recognize it. Only the greats know that they’re great.

“Like Muhammad Ali. Nobody called him the greatest of all time. They actually called him the ‘Louisville Lip’ because he talked too much. If he had never said he was the greatest of all time, he would have never been considered the greatest of all time. No matter what boxer comes along, nobody can get in front of Muhammad Ali. That’s how I feel about myself.”

She’s mostly proved it in the ring. But Dicaire is also undefeated and holds two junior middleweight belts, just like Shields. And her team also compares her to an all-time great.

“From the first time I met Marie-Eve Dicaire, I knew she was special,” her promoter, Yvon Michel said. “Her charisma and social intelligence are only matched by her ambitions and uncompromising determination to always prepare well and get better as a boxer and a person every day. These are the same traits I noticed when I first met Roy Jones Jr. and got to know him in training camp.”

Dicaire might be Shields’ toughest test in the pros. Shields certainly will be Dicaire’s.

Here’s more info on the Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire showdown that U.S. viewers can watch on Fite TV for $29.99 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire odds

Although Dicaire is undefeated, she’s also a major underdog at +600, meaning you’d win $600 on a $100 bet. Shields, on the other hand, is -1200, which means you’d have to wager $1,200 to win $100. Earlier in the week, Shields was -1000, so clearly, the money is still coming in on her. (You could also wander over to Sports Betting Dime for a slightly better price on Shields at -1115.)

It’s not worth betting Shields’ money line, and I don’t think 6/1 is a good enough value to take a long shot on Dicaire. To find any kind of value, you could go with Shields by decision at -225, though I don’t even think that’s a great price. Or, if you really like Dicaire, you could grab her to win by decision at +1000 (and if she wins, she almost certainly will accomplish it without a knockout).

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire purses

According to The Athletic, Shields doesn’t have a guaranteed purse for Saturday’s fight. Though she said she made a $300,000 payday in her last appearance on Showtime, she’ll solely get a percentage of the PPV buys on Friday. “The numbers—whatever they are—I’m not worried,” Shields told the website. “Do I want the numbers to be big? Of course. But if the numbers aren’t what people expect, I’m not going to say this is the end of women’s boxing. Getting us on PPV is a huge step for us. If I get 10 buys, then I hope we can build off that to 20, then 30 and 40. … It’s about letting people know I’m not sitting around and waiting for anybody. It doesn’t matter what the numbers are. I’m going out there to make the best fight, and eventually, we’ll get the numbers.”

It’s unclear how much Dicaire is getting paid for this bout.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire records

Shields is 10-0 with 2 KOs, and even though her KO percentage is unimpressive, her power at a lower weight class could be more of a weapon than it was at middleweight or super middleweight. Her last opponent, Habazin, was a no-hoper, but Shields has also beaten good opponents like Christina Hammer and Hanna Gabriels. She’s always worth watching.

Dicaire, though, is no joke. She’s 17-0 (0 KOs), and though Shields is, by far, the best opponent she’s ever fought, her last four foes have a combined record of 101-16-3. Dicaire should be a legit opponent for Shields.

Claressa Shields vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire prediction

Dicaire is a solid fighter, and she seems to have plenty of determination. But Shields is probably the best female fighter in the world, and she’ll continue to prove that vs. Dicaire. Go with Shields by unanimous decision, somewhere in the 98-92 range.