How to watch 2021 Genesis Invitational Online – Live Stream Free Reddit On Golf Official TV Channel

Genesis Invitational 2021: Tee times, live stream, TV channel, how to watch PGA Tour. Despite the lack of fans in attendance taking away the normal major championship-type feel, the Genesis Invitational this week at Riviera Country Club will look from afar like one of the four big ones. Riviera has not hosted a major since 1995, but this field is probably more flooded with hall-of-fame golfers than that one was, and includes eight of the top 10 players in the world right now.

A classic course with the best field of the year has all the makings of a heavyweight event, and the viewing should be premium. However, we’ve seen players come from seemingly out of nowhere to win this golf tournament before. James Hahn and John Merrick have both won within the last decade. J.B. Holmes won a few years ago, even with several stars in contention. It’s a course where anything can happen but also often brings out the best from the best players.

This week’s featured group are monsters, too, with most of those biggest names in the field highlighted. Here’s a look at the four big groups that will be shown online (and on TV) throughout the rest of this week.

Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson

Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Champ

Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

Big-boy groups that should provide fireworks. If the winner on Sunday comes from outside one of these four groups, it would be a surprise. Here’s how you can follow along all week at Riviera.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 — Thursday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. – 8 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 12-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 12-8 p.m. on on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 — Friday

Round starts: 9:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 9:45 a.m. – 8 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 — Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 — Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

TV coverage of the 2021 Genesis Invitational will take place on The Golf Channel on February 18-21. Additional coverage will be available on CBS on February 20 and 21. Live streams are available on fuboTV, Sling, CBS All Access and Hulu + Live TV. Full TV and streaming schedule below.

Here are the odds to win, according to William Hill via CBS Sports:

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Jon Rahm 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Xander Schauffele 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Brooks Koepka 22-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Viktor Hovland 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Collin Morikawa 30-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Bubba Watson 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Max Homa 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Abraham Ancer 60-1

Will Zalatoris 60-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 66-1

Carlos Ortiz 70-1

Matthew Wolff 70-1

Russell Henley 75-1

Kevin Na 75-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Cameron Smith 80-1

Matt Kuchar 80-1

Si-Woo Kim 80-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Jason Kokrak 80-1

James Hahn 90-1

Cameron Davis 90-1

Henrik Norlander 90-1

Rickie Fowler 90-1

Sam Burns 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

Cameron Tringale 100-1

Lanto Griffin 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Adam Hadwin 125-1

Nate Lashley 125-1

Russell Knox 125-1

Brendon Todd 125-1

Luke List 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Alex Noren 125-1

Kevin Streelman 125-1

Brendan Steele 125-1

What is fuboTV?

FuboTV is a sports-focused, over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers more than 100 live streaming channels, like NFL Network, NBA TV, PAC 12 Networks and news, entertainment and local channels beyond that. It also offers DVR storage space, and is designed for people who want to cut the cord, but still don’t want to miss out on their favorite sporting events.

It also has its own fubo Sports Network, featuring original programming and select exclusive live sports events.

FuboTV is accessible on Amazon Fire, Apple, Android, Chromecast, Roku and Apple TV.

How much does fuboTV cost?

The service is available in several pricing structures. The cheapest option is the family package at $64.99 and includes 120 channels, 250 hours of DVR space and can be used on three screens at once.

The fubo Elite package is $79.99 per month, and offers more than 170 channels, including Showtime channels, extra sports channels and extra news and entertainment channels.

The Genesis Invitational Live Stream Reddit – Tee Times, Schedule, Results, News, and Live Score Updates. Genesis Invitational Golf Streams: It’s been a long time since Jordan Spieth entered the winner’s circle, since the 2017 Open Championship in fact.

But after years of swing struggles, the three-time major champion is finally turning it around. Spieth contended for the title at his last two events, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, eventually finishing T4 and T3, respectively.

The golfers will hit the tee shots on each hole, and the best drive is chosen. Every single player will play the 2nd shot from the place where the chosen drive is lying, and the second-best shot is chosen. This play is continuously repeated till the completion of the hole. This format will be used for a total of 36 holes.

The exhibition will be aired on TV and can be watched online. Saturday’s play will be broadcast live. Sunday’s broadcast on Golf Channel and NBC will be on tape delay, but the action can be streamed live online. (All times Eastern).

The Genesis Invitational will take place this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The venue for the championship is the Ritz- Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The championship was earlier known as the PNC father-son challenge, it will feature 20 champions from all the major events and winners players championship along with the members of their family. How to watch Genesis Invitational live streaming on Reddit