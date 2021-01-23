UFC 257 Live Stream Free on Reddit and Twitter: MMA Full Fight Tonight

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream, TV coverage, PPV price, replay information and how to watch on BT Sport Box Office HD, ESPN Plus, Pay-Per-View. The king is back! Conor McGregor’s first appearance of 2021 sees the former two-division champion face dangerous lightweight legend Dustin Poirier in a fight sure to provide fireworks on Fight Island. Few events move the needle as seismically as the sight of Conor McGregor striding into battle and the Irishman returns to capture fight fans’ imagination once more with a mouthwatering match-up at UFC 257 this month.

Former foe Dustin Poirier is the man who will be waiting in the opposite corner on January 23 armed with dreams of avenging his 2014 defeat against ‘The Notorious’.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov’s self-avowed exile seemingly still intact, a shot at the lightweight title remains the lure for the winner of this unmissable main event from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

A fitting finale to conclude the UFC’s third tenure at the purpose-built facility in the Middle East, UFC 257 also sees a host of thrilling match-ups across a bumper card including lightweight Michael Chandler’s promotional bow against Dan Hooker, Jessica Eye versus Scotland’s Joanne Calderwood and Hakeem Dawodu vs Shane Burgos among the draws.

Read on to find out all you need to know about UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 on BT Sport Box Office HD.

When is UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2?

The event is to be shown exclusively live at 1am (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 23 January on BT Sport Box Office HD and across our digital platforms.

We have also made the prelims (1am-3am on BT Sport 1 HD) available for subscribers to watch on btsport.com (via this live stream) and the BT Sport app.

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 main card

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor – Lightweight

Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler – Lightweight

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood – Women’s flyweight

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas – Women’s strawweight

Andre Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov – Middleweight

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 prelims

Arman Tsarukyan vs Matt Frevola – Lightweight

Brad Tavares vs Antonio Carlos Junior – Middleweight

Julianna Pena vs Sara McCann – Women’s bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr vs Marcin Prachnio – Light heavyweight

How much does UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 cost?

UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 costs just £19.95 on BT Sport Box Office and can be ordered at bt/sportboxoffice.

What if I missed UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 live?

Repeat showings of UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 will begin at midday on Sunday 24 January, beginning every three hours.

How to watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 on BT TV

BT TV customers can use their remote control to buy UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2. Simply press the ‘BT Player’ button then ‘Buy Now’ on the event, which will be shown on channel 494.

Can I watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 on Sky?

Yes. BT Sport on Sky customers or any Sky customer who bought any of our previous BT Sport Box Office events can use their remote control to buy UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2.

Sky customers who are new to BT Sport Box Office need to register and buy UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 here.

BT Sport Box Office HD is found on channel 490.

Can I watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 on Virgin TV?

Yes. Virgin TV customers can press ‘On Demand’ and then ‘Live Events’ on their remote control to order UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2.

Available to buy from Monday 18 January.

Can I watch UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 in the Republic of Ireland?

Yes. The fight will be available to purchase through your Sky box – full details of how to buy and watch are provided here.

Why is UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 a pay-per-view?

Each year we will make a small number of the biggest UFC numbered events pay-per-view. BT Sport will continue to broadcast the majority of live UFC events, as well as over 100 hours of non-live programming – including exclusive original content like our UFC show ‘Open Mat’ – as part of a BT Sport subscription.

What is included in your rights?

BT Sport has exclusive rights to all live UFC main card events and over 100 hours of non-live programming as part of a multi-year agreement.

McGregor vs Poirier 2: UK start time, live stream, TV channel, prelims & how to watch huge fight card from UAE

CONOR MCGREGOR returns to the Octogan this weekend as Notorious heads up a packed UFC 257 card.

In his way is the American Dustin Poirer, also 32, in a rematch of their 2014 clash which McGregor won by first round TKO at UFC 178.

What have they said?

McGregor: “Back on the horse! Time zone adjusting. Weight scale calculating. Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. No chance! I am preparing a masterpiece!”

Poirier: “I feel like Khabib’s a guy of his word. If he says he’s retired, he’s most likely retired.

“Number two is Gaethje, I got a win over him. I feel like me and Conor could potentially be for the belt.

I’m a former interim champion looking to get some gold back around my waist.

Conor is a former undisputed world champion in the lightweight division.

Both of our last defeats were to the current/’retired’ world champion. So I don’t know.”

Colby Covington, former team-mate of Poirier’s: “All I gotta say guys is make sure you guys got the Kleenex ready at the press conference.

Cause you know Dustin Sore-ier is going to break down on the mic.

He’s gonna cry to the world, get everyone to feel sympathy and feel bad for him. He’s going to get sparked again in the first round ’cause he’s completely washed up and has no chin anymore and no heart.

It’s not going to be competitive. I think Conor’s just going to spark him in the first round.