Buffstreams UFC 257 Fight HD: McGregor vs Poirier 2 Crackstreams Live Streaming Reddit

When is Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier? How to watch, order UFC 257 | Fight card, live stream, time, USA TV, channel. UFC 257, headlined by the main event featuring Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier in a UFC lightweight bout, takes place on Saturday, January 23, 2021 (1/23/21) at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Taking place on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island, aka Fight Island, Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier will be out for revenge after McGregor defeated him with a stunning first round TKO at UFC 178 all those years ago.

The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, while the preliminary fights begin at 8 p.m. ET and the early prelims starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The main card will be broadcast on pay-per-view which can be ordered exclusively through ESPN+, which can be subscribed to here. Fans can order the pay-per-view here.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: UFC 257

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

When: Saturday, January 23, 2021

Where: Etihad Arena

Main Card Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN (prelims)

Live stream for Main Event: ESPN+ PPV

Below is the entire fight card for UFC 257:

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, lightweight

Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler, lightweight

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood, flyweight

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar, lightweight

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas, strawweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweight

Brad Tavares vs. Antonio Carlos Junior, middleweight

Julianna Pena vs. Sara McMann, bantamweight

Khalil Rountree vs. Marcin Prachnio, heavyweight

Early Prelims (6:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov, middleweight

Nik Lentz vs. Movsar Evloev, catchweight

Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov, flyweight

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor face each other for the second time in the main bout at UFC 257 live on BT Sport and ESPN+ and we’ve got all the TV and live stream details.

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to kick-start 2021 in style against Dustin Poirier in a hyped rematch between the pair.

They originally met in a featherweight clash in 2014 at UFC 178 with McGregor coming out on top with a technical KO in the opening round.

Poirier has been out for revenge ever since, but the pair haven’t been able to face off again, until now.

Both fighters have moved up a weight division this time around since their last meeting and Conor McGregor’s next fight will see him enter the Octagon on UFC Fight Island as the hot favourite to dominate.

McGregor has only fought one round, a victory over Donald Cerrone in January 2020, since his 2018 defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier’s last fight was a solid victory over Dan Hooker last June.

In addition to the headline bout, there is a vast array of other intriguing contests set to take place on both the main and preliminary cards as well, so it looks like we could have another thrilling evening in store.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 257 on TV and online.

What is the UFC 257 UK start time?

TV coverage of the UFC 257 event will start at 11:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 23rd January 2021.

The main card is expected to start around 3am (UK time).

What channel is UFC 257 on in the UK?

UFC 257 will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee of £19.95.

It can be accessed across a range of TV platforms including Sky, BT and Virgin.

BT customers should head over to Channel 494 where you can purchase BT Sport Box Office events.

Live stream UFC 257 online

If you want to watch online, head to the BT Player and pay your way through to the event there.

For further details, check out our guide on how to watch BT Sport Box Office.

How to watch UFC 257 in US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+.

On its own, EPSN+ costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can purchase UFC 257 only for $64.99 or combine it with a ESPN+ annual subscription for $84.99, an over 25% saving.

You can also combine a Disney+ subscription with ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

Where is UFC 257 held?

UFC 257 will take place at the Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, a popular location for UFC bouts during the COVID-restricted era.