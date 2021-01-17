Soccer Streams Reddit- Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United Live Stream Reddit Premier League 2021 Game, (17th January 2021) Crackstreams EPL Buffstreams Free Updates

Liverpool vs. Manchester United: Live score, updates, highlights from Sunday’s Premier League match. The two rivals square off amid a heated title race. It’s usually a big occasion when Liverpool and Manchester United meet, but Sunday’s clash of the titans makes a good case for being the match of the season in the Premier League so far.

Watch EPL Live: https://bigsportslive.com/soccer/

Watch EPL Live: https://bigsportslive.com/soccer/

That’s because — heading into the weekend — the two winningest clubs in England sat first and second in the standings. Saturday’s 2-0 win by Leicester City over Southampton wedged the Foxes between league-leading United and the Reds, but that doesn’t lessen the massive nature of Sunday’s match at Anfield.

A win by United would extend the club’s league unbeaten run to 12 — an incredible turnaround from a poor opening six weeks that prompted calls for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job from some pundits. Meanwhile, Liverpool had been flying through the campaign right up until Christmas, where a downshift in form prompted by an unprecedented injury crisis saw the Reds fall out of the top spot.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-liverpool-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-159438991/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-liverpool-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-159438995/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-crackstreams-liverpool-vs-man-united-live-stream-reddit-free-159438996/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-liverpool-vs-man-utd-live-streaming-reddit-free-159438997/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-man-utd-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-11721-159439000/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-man-utd-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-11721-159439002/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-man-united-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-159439003/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-man-utd-vs-liverpool-live-streaming-reddit-free-online-159439007/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-live-stream-free-reddit170121-159439009/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-united-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-free-170121-epl-159439010/

Jurgen Klopp will desperately want a win against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United on Sunday, not only to put Liverpool level on points with the league leader but also to provide a much-needed mental boost for a club that has failed to win since Dec. 19.

Follow along below as DAZN News provides updates and highlights from Sunday’s match as it happens.

Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Follow live updates from the highly-anticipated clash at Anfield

Champions Liverpool host rivals Manchester United today with the Premier League’s top spot on the line at Anfield.

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/crackstreams-liverpool-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-159438991/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/buffstreams-liverpool-vs-manchester-united-live-stream-reddit-159438995/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/hd-crackstreams-liverpool-vs-man-united-live-stream-reddit-free-159438996/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/crackstreams-liverpool-vs-man-utd-live-streaming-reddit-free-159438997/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/crackstreams-man-utd-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-11721-159439000/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/buffstreams-man-utd-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-11721-159439002/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/crackstreams-man-united-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-159439003/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/watch-man-utd-vs-liverpool-live-streaming-reddit-free-online-159439007/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/manchester-united-vs-liverpool-live-stream-free-reddit170121-159439009/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/102849/contents/man-united-vs-liverpool-live-stream-reddit-free-170121-epl-159439010/

Twenty-time title-winners United enter the highly-anticipated fixture in first place with 36 points, while 19-time champions Liverpool are third – three points behind the Red Devils with a superior goal difference. The last time the two teams met, Jurgen Klopp’s players were 2-0 winners at Anfield, but United have momentum and will fancy their chances here; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won four of their last five in the top flight, while Liverpool lost last time out after two straight draws.

With the midway point of the Premier League season fast approaching, a victory could prove pivotal in the title race – especially if United are able to pick up the win and extend their lead over Liverpool to six points. Leicester, however, should not be overlooked as they sit in second place as things stand, just one point behind United after an extra game played. The Foxes defeated Southampton 2-0 on Saturday evening to overtake Klopp’s team in the standings.

TEAM NEWS

The most notable team news for Liverpool is that Jordan Henderson starts at centre-back alongside Fabinho. There’s no Joel Matip, and of course Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees. There’s also a surprise start in midfield for Xherdan Shaqiri, who plays next to Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum.

For United, Victor Lindelof comes in for Eric Bailly, despite the latter’s decent spell in the side of late. Anthony Martial starts, too, after limping off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury at Burnley last week.

LIVERPOOL VS MANCHESTER UNITED

Time for the big one now: Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield. It’s some time since these two historic rivals met as title challengers, but that appears to be the case this season. A win for Liverpool here would send them back top, while Manchester United could move six points clear of the champions. It’s perfectly poised.