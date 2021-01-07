Buffstreams 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions Live Stream Reddit – Golf PGA Tour free

2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions Live Stream PGA Tour Golf Online: tee times, TV coverage, viewer’s guide. Well.. we made it through 2020. As a treat, let’s watch some prime time golf at the rejuvenated Plantation Course at the Kapalua Resort. The Sentry Tournament of Champions kicks off the new year for the PGA Tour with a unique field this week at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

Ordinarily the event features only tournament winners from the previous calendar year. But with COVID-19 forcing a mid-season stoppage in play, this year’s TOC field will also feature 17 golfers who earned a spot in Hawaii via by qualifying for the Tour Championship.

Last year’s playoff winner, Justin Thomas, will look to defend his title against the likes of Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson. DJ, the reigning FedEx Cup champion, will be making his first start since his dominant Masters victory in November.

Out of the 45 golfers eligible to compete this week, 42 will be teeing off with just Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and Jim Herman skipping Maui. The last four winners of this event went on to finish in the top five of the FedEx Cup standings at season’s end.

The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.34 million share of the $6.7 million purse.

TV/Streaming Schedule

Golf Channel will carry live coverage from Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. ET. NBC will carry live coverage on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. ET, with Golf Channel finishing the day’s coverage from 6-8 p.m. ET.

PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. EDT on Thursday and Friday.

Leader board

Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here.

Tee Times

Thursday/First round (all times EST)

2:10 p.m. — Hudson Swafford, Martin Laird

2:20 p.m. — Stewart Cink, Robert Streb

2:30 p.m. — Brian Gay, Sergio Garcia

2:40 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Andrew Landry

2:50 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Carlos Ortiz

3 p.m. — Adam Scott, Jason Kokrak

3:10 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Richy Werenski

3:20 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel

3:30 p.m. — Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann

3:40 p.m. — Cameron Champ, Ryan Palmer

3:50 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Cameron Smith

4 p.m. — Brendon Todd, Bryson DeChambeau

4:10 p.m. — Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland

4:20 p.m. — Tony Finau, Lanto Griffin

4:30 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Hideki Matsuyama

4:40 p.m. — Harris English, Mackenzie Hughes

4:50 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson

5 p.m.– Patrick Reed, Sebastián Muñoz

5:10 p.m.– Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

5:20 p.m.– Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm

5:30 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

