2021 World Juniors Live Stream: Start time, TV Channel for Semi-finals games preview

Crackstreams IIHF World Juniors 2021 Live Stream Reddit Free Online Semifinal Games, Schedule, Scores, Highlights and Results. 5 things to watch in semifinals of World Junior Championship. The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship resumes with the semifinals at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday. 2021 World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: January 4, 2021

The championship and consolation games are Tuesday.

Semifinal schedule

(All games on NHL Network in United States, TSN and RDS in Canada)

Russia vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET

United States vs. Finland, 9:30 p.m. ET

Semi-finals

6 PM ET: Russia (3-1-0-1, 2nd Group B) vs Canada (5-0-0-0, 1st Group A)

Two of the biggest hockey rivals will go head to head in a big game for the second year in a row. This year it will be a semi-final instead of the gold medal game. The two teams also met in the pre-tournament with Canada winning the game 1-0. A lot has changed since then. Both teams have now played five tournament games. Canada remains undefeated, and Alex Newhook skated on Sunday and may be available for the game. Russia played their quarter final game without Yegor Chinakhov but he is also a possibility to return. Mikhail Abramov served his suspension and is eligible to return as well. The game will be on TSN 1/3/4/5 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

9:30 PM ET: United States (4-0-0-1, 1st Group B) vs Finland (4-0-0-1, 2nd Group A)

Like the first game, these two countries have also played a pre-tournament game. The United States won 3-2. They also played last year in a quarter-final that Finland won 1-0. This is a different American team from a year ago. They have won four straight games after losing their opening game to Russia. They had a close game against Slovakia, but were able to pull away in the third period. Finland had to come from behind against their rivals from Sweden. A last-minute goal by Roni Hirvonen put them in the lead for the first time and moved them on to the next round. The game will be on TSN 1/3/4/5 and RDS in Canada, NHL Network in the US.

All games shown on TSN will be streamed on TSN Live in Canada, but it requires a subscription.

5 Things to watch

1. Levi’s dominance

Devon Levi (Florida Panthers) has taken advantage of a golden opportunity as the starting goalie for Canada.

Levi, who is making his first appearance in the tournament, leads all goalies in wins (five), goals-against average (0.64) and save percentage (.967), and is tied with Spencer Knight (Panthers) of the United States with two shutouts.

