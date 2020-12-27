NFL Cardinals vs 49ers Football Live Streaming Reddit Free

49ers vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch NFL week 16 game online anywhere. After the season they’ve had, you can forgive the 49ers for being a little dizzy right now. They’ve been eliminated from the playoffs, won’t be playing at Levi’s Stadium for the rest of the season, and now have an away game at their temporary home in Arizona. Read on as our guide explains how to get a 49ers vs Cardinals live stream and watch the NFL online, no matter where you are in the world this Saturday.

Let’s hope any eggnog effects have worn off in the Niners camp by kick-off – even if last week’s loss to the Cowboys gave them every reason to want to drown their sorrows.

49ers vs Cardinals live stream

Date: Saturday, December 26

Time: 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT / 9.30pm GMT / 8.30am AEDT

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Live stream: Amazon Prime – get a FREE 30-day trial

Watch anywhere: Try an excellent VPN 100% risk-free

The Cardinals, on the other hand, have everything to play for. The seventh and final NFC playoff spot is theirs to lose, but the resurgent Bears are just one game behind them in the standings.

To make the run-in even more thrilling, both franchises have a tricky schedule, with Chicago set to face the Packers in Week 17, and a clash with the high-flying Rams on the cards for the Cards. Winning out might be their only route to playoff qualification.

If Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins play like they did against the Eagles last weekend, they’ve got every chance of making it. Murray was in devastating form as he threw for a career-high of 406 yards against a resurgent Philly team, while Hopkins racked up 169 yards and provided the game’s standout moment, a spectacular twisting, tumbling, one-handed touchdown catch.

For the 49ers, it was yet another week to forget. Can they restore some pride today? Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the 49ers vs Cardinals online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time

The San Fransisco 49ers (5-9) will be heading to State Farm Stadium in Arizona to take on the Cardinals (8-6) Saturday.

The defending NFC champs are not in playoff contention following their loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 and with two games of the regular season remaining, the Cardinals are poised to make a playoff run.

The injury-plagued 49ers lost their third straight game on Sunday and sixth in their last seven games. With Nick Mullens out for the season after an elbow injury and Jimmy Garappolo not ready to return, C.J. Beathard will reportedly start on Saturday with newly signed Josh Rosen off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad backing him up.

The Cardinals are coming off of their second straight win and quarterback Kyler Murray passed for a career-high 406 yards, leading in a victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s everything you need to know for Saturday’s game:

What time does 49ers at Cardinals start?

The game is set to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 26.

What TV channel is the 49ers at Cardinals on?

The game will be televised in both teams’ home markets on NBC affiliate KNTV in San Francisco and FOX affiliate KSAZ in Arizona.

How can I watch 49ers at Cardinals online via live stream?

As part of the NFL Holiday Blitz on Prime Video, 49ers-Cardinals is the first NFL game to exclusively stream through Amazon Prime, Twitch and Amazon’s various platforms.

The game will also be available to stream nationally on mobile through the NFL, 49ers, Cardinals and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

How to watch the 49ers vs Cardinals from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from abroad, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you’ve chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service’s corresponding app, hit ‘choose location’, select the appropriate country, and you’ll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

49ers vs Cardinals live stream

How to watch a FREE 49ers vs Cardinals live stream of today’s NFL game in the US

Today’s 49ers vs Cardinals game is being shown exclusively on Amazon Prime, with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm ET/1.30pm PT.

That means you can tune in for free by taking advantage of the famous FREE Amazon Prime trial offer ($12.99 a month on a contract-free basis thereafter).

And don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN .

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that’s being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals game.

More sports action: how to watch an NBA live stream

Divider

free 49ers vs Cardinals live stream canada

49ers vs Cardinals live stream: how to watch today’s NFL game FREE in Canada

Today’s 49ers vs Cardinals clash kicks off at 4.30pm ET/1.30pm PT in Canada, but there’s no linear TV coverage of this one.

When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game.

That obviously means the 49ers vs Cardinals game is covered, and it’s an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year – there’s even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN’s also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

watch Cardinals vs 49ers nfl live stream uk

Cardinals vs 49ers live stream UK: how to watch the NFL online tonight

You can watch the Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers in the UK on Sky Sports. Kick-off is set for 9.30pm GMT on Saturday night, and the game is being shown on Sky Sports NFL. The build-up gets underway at 9.15pm.

If you don’t have a Sky package, fear not – there are plenty of options available that will allow you to get a Cardinals vs 49ers UK live stream. The first is Sky’s own streaming service, Now TV.

Alternatively, you could consider NFL Game Pass Pro, where £49.99 gets you every single game remaining in the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more!

Alternatively, you can pay a mere £1.99 for a 7-day Game Pass subscription and stream all this weekend’s biggest NFL games – including the Cardinals vs 49ers, which kicks off at 9.30pm in the UK.

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch a Premier League live stream

Cardinals vs 49ers nfl live stream australia

How to watch Cardinals vs 49ers: live stream the NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are generally well covered.

The Cardinals vs 49ers game is being shown in Oz via the NFL Game Pass, which gives you access to every game around. Kick-off is set for 8.30am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Not in Australia but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into an Australia IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

If you’re not interested in a subscription just for watching NFL, an average of five games per game week are shown on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

The Kayo streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you’re looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days.

More sports: how to watch a Champions League live stream

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It’s really geared towards international fans and that’s where it’s a great option. In most of the NFL’s main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league’s live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week on deal right now for complete access – or £50 to see you through July 2021. If you’re a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia – with only ‘domestic markets’ the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there’s a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they’ve finished. Not the worst offer we’ve ever heard, but don’t get caught out – GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more – plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (such as Sky