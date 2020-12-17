Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Stream Reddit: Free Watch La Liga Game Crackstreams Online – HD TV Packages is available

FC Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad: Live stream, how to watch La Liga 2020, Lionel Messi (Wed. Dec. 16). First-place Real Sociedad get set to visit eighth-place Barcelona in a midweek clash on Wednesday at Camp Nou. Real Sociedad are coming off a 1-1 draw against Eibar, while Barcelona are coming off a 1-0 win against Levante. Real Sociedad have little room for error as they sit in first place tied on 26 points with Atletico Madrid. A win for Barcelona could see them jump two spots into sixth place.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 16

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou — Barcelona, Spain

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Barcelona +163; Draw +333; Real Sociedad +400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Barcelona: The team has gotten back to winning, but Barca are still doing it by relying on magical moments from Lionel Messi. The team dominated the match in possession and shots against Levante on Sunday, but squandered any type of actual opportunities in front of goal before Messi came to the rescue in the 76th minute. The Blaugrana will need to do better to execute against table leaders Real Sociedad, as the opposition is getting back key players from injury. Frenkie de Jong and Philippe Coutinho will probably have to cover more ground for Braca in this match in order to ensure the win.

Real Sociedad: While they haven’t been overly dominating in the league as they once were, Real Sociedad are still on top of the table coming off of three consecutive draws against La Liga competition. The team is looking to get back to winning as Real welcome back midfielder David Silva. It’s unknown whether or not forward Mikel Oyarzabal will be available, as the team continues to miss his goal scoring. He leads La Liga with seven goal scored. Silva will be tasked with the usual playmaking, but could be given the green light to take his shot as well.

Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad prediction

Both teams come aggressive, but Barca get a goal in the first half and an insurance goal in the second half, getting another win. Pick: Barcelona 2, Real Sociedad 1

A showdown between two giants of the Spanish game takes place at Camp Nou on Wednesday as Barcelona play host to Real Sociedad.

Barcelona enjoyed a 1-0 win over Levante in their most recent fixture, while Sociedad still lead the way at the top of the table despite dropping points against Eibar.

Barcelona’s narrow victory over Levante was not pretty by any stretch, but it was a win. Ronald Koeman’s men desperately needed the three points and they got just that.

Live stream: beIN Sports | Sling | fuboTV (free trial)

Barcelona will face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 of the Champions League in a rematch of their classic encounter at the same stage four seasons ago.

The marquee matchup of Qatar-backed clubs that takes Neymar back to Barcelona headlined the knockout-stage pairings made Monday.

In 2017, PSG wasted a 4-0 first-leg lead by losing 6-1 at Camp Nou in the second leg when Barcelona scored three goals from the 88th minute on.

Neymar scored Barcelona’s fourth goal but left Lionel Messi’s side after that season and switched to PSG for a world-record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($262 million). PSG also did not have Kylian Mbappé four seasons ago.

Barcelona will host the first leg this time because it was unseeded in Monday’s draw after failing to win its group.

Defending champion Bayern Munich was paired with a Lazio team returning to the knockout stage after a two-decade gap.

Atalanta will host 13-time champion Real Madrid. Liverpool is away first against Leipzig in an intriguing contest of German coaches Jurgen Klopp and Julian Nagelsmann.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to his native Portugal with Juventus for the first leg against Porto in a meeting of two-time European champions.

Manchester City and coach Pep Guardiola will play away first against Borussia Mönchengladbach, the lowest-ranked team left at No. 53 in UEFA’s standings. Teams are ranked by results in the past five years of European competitions.

Atlético Madrid will play Chelsea, and Sevilla was paired with Borussia Dortmund, which fired its coach Lucien Favre on Sunday.

Teams could not be drawn against an opponent from their own country or one they already played in this season’s competition.

Group winners were seeded in the draw and play the second leg at home.

The round of 16 is spread over four midweeks. First-leg games are scheduled Feb. 16-17 or 23-24; return games on March 9-10 or 16-17.

The final is scheduled May 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Barcelona and Real Sociedad meet on Wednesday in La Liga, with both clubs enduring a bit of a role reversal.

It’s Real Sociedad that tops the table in Spain’s top flight, while Barcelona is languishing in eighth place entering the league’s midweek slate.

The nine-point gap between the two is a little misleading, with Barcelona holding two games in hand, but Lionel Messi & Co. risk falling further out of the title picture if they cannot secure a victory at Camp Nou.

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

It’s been a tumultuous season for Barcelona, following a tumultuous summer in which the club was humiliated by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals and Messi made it clear he wanted to leave. New manager Ronald Koeman has not been a cure-all, with the Blaugrana dropping domestic results to the likes of Cadiz and Getafe and losing key matches against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. They did eke out three points over the weekend by edging Levante, 1-0, on a late goal by Messi.

Real Sociedad enters the day level on 26 points with the two Madrid powers, though Atletico has two games in hand on both. There are signs that the Basque club’s early season dominance is slipping, with three straight draws against the likes of Villarreal, Alaves and Eibar resulting in six dropped points

Mikel Oyarzabal leads the club–and is tied for the lead in La Liga–with seven goals.