Fight Joshua vs Pulev Live Stream Free WBO heavyweight titles today in London

Joshua vs Pulev: Live stream, results, round by round coverage, start time, how to watch, full card info. Anthony Joshua is back to face Kubrat Pulev in a big main event on DAZN and Sky Box Office. Anthony Joshua defends the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles today in London, taking on Kubrat Pulev in the main event streaming live on DAZN and also airing on Sky Box Office in the UK.

Pulev is getting what is likely his final shot to become world champion. In 2014, he suffered a knockout loss against Wladimir Klitschko in a bout for the IBF title. He has since won eight consecutive fights to earn his latest title shot. At 39 years old, the clock is ticking on Pulev, but the odds remain heavily in favor of Joshua retaining his titles.

There's a lot of action expected on Saturday in London.

Joshua vs. Pulev card, odds

Anthony Joshua (c) -1000 vs. Kubrat Pulev +650, IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight championship

Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski, cruiserweights

Hughie Fury -650 vs. Mariusz Wach +475, heavyweights

Martin Bakole -330 vs. Sergey Kuzmin +260, heavyweights

Kieron Conway vs. Macaulay McGowan, super welterweight

Florian Marku vs. Jamie Stewart, welterweights

Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane, women’s super bantamweights

How to watch Joshua vs. Pulev

Date: Dec. 12 | Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: SSE Arena — London, England

TV Chanel/Stream: DAZN (sign up today)

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev – how to watch the fight online. They go head to head this weekend.

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring to defend his WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in a homecoming bout at the SSE Wembley Arena in London, England this Saturday, December 12.

This will be Joshua’s first fight in the UK for over two years, and the first boxing match he’s had since a unanimous decision win over Andy Ruiz Jr a little over a year ago. In 24 professional fights, he’s only lost once.

Pulev has also only lost once in 29 pro fights – a loss that came at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko, who won via KO in 2014.

The event will take place at the SSE Arena Wembley in front of a live crowd of 1,000 fans, attending in line with London tier two guidelines and strict social distancing safety measures. It’s also being broadcast live, for those who can’t be there in person.

How to watch Joshua vs Pulev online

The event will be available exclusively on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday, December 12. Coverage starts at 6pm.

The event will cost £24.95 and is available for both Sky customers and non-Sky customers.

If you order as an existing Sky customer, the event will be available to watch on your Sky box.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can still purchase the event and watch online by creating a Sky Sports Box Office account.

You’ll be able to watch the event a number of ways:

Watch on PC/Desktop/MAC via the downloadable Sky Sports Box Office Player from the website.

Download and watch on your iPhone/iPad/Android tablet or phone via the iOS or Android Sky Sports Box Office App.

Stream on a NOW TV Smart Stick.

Stream on the NOW TV Box 2 (black and grey) or NOW TV Smart Box (both 1st and 2nd Generation). Note: the very first blue and white NOW TV Box is not supported and no longer works as of October 2020.

Once you have created a Sky Sports Box Office account and purchased the event, you’ll be able to stream the event via any of the methods listed above – keep in mind you can only stream on one device at a time and can’t watch simultaneously across different apps.

You’ll also have seven days from when the event starts to watch the fights back whenever you want.

Just note that if you’re a Sky customer, you won’t be able to watch the event through your Sky box if you purchase the PPV online via the Sky Sports Box Office apps. These are two different services, so if you already subscribe to Sky TV, make sure you order online by logging in to your account on the Sky customer purchase page.

How to order Joshua vs Pulev on your Sky box

If you’re a Sky+ customer, press Box Office and use the arrow buttons on your Sky remote to highlight the event. Once selected, the buy screen will be displayed and you can press select to confirm your order.

If you’re a Sky Q customer, scroll to Sports and then to Box Office.

How to order Joshua vs Pulev on the phone

You can order the event directly from Sky by calling on 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 for viewers in Ireland). There may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings.

It’s worth noting that there is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday, December 11 to midnight Saturday, December 12 – so it’s worth phoning early to avoid the extra cost.

What time is the Joshua vs Pulev fight?

The event broadcast starts at 6pm on Saturday, December 12 on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Joshua vs Pulev fight time will be determined by the undercard and how long those fights last, but it’s expected the main event will start around 10.30pm.

Two repeat showings will be broadcast the following day, at 9am and 4pm on Sunday, December 13.

What is the Joshua vs Pulev Undercard?

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev (WBA , IBF and WBO heavyweight titles)

Lawrence Okolie vs Nikodem Jezewski (12 rounds at cruiserweight)

Hughie Fury vs Mariusz Wach (10 rounds at heavyweight)

Martin Bakole vs Sergey Kuzmin (WBC international heavyweight title)

Florian Marku vs Alex Fearon (8 rounds at welterweight)

Kieron Conway vs Macaulay McGowan (10 rounds at super-welterweight)

Qais Ashfaq vs Ashley Lane (8 rounds at super-bantamweight)

When is the weigh-in?

The weigh-in will take place on Friday, December 11 at 1pm and will be shown on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube page and Sky Sports News.

Joshua vs Pulev takes place Saturday, December 12 from SSE Wembley Arena. Coverage starts at 6pm and the event will be broadcast on Sky Sports Box Office. Sky customers can order the event here. If you’re not a Sky subscriber you can order and watch on the Sky Sports Box Office app.

Anthony Joshua fights on British soil for the first time in more than two years when he battles Kubrat Pulev in a world heavyweight title clash at Wembley arena tonight.