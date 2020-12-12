Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: UK start time, live stream, undercard, TV channel
Joshua vs Pulev live stream: how to watch 2020’s biggest heavyweight fight anywhere. Anthony Joshua meets Kubrat Pulev on 12 December as they fight for the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles. The fight could be Joshua’s last before taking on Tyson Fury in two much-awaited clashes in 2021, but first he must negotiate his way past the 39-year-old Bulgarian veteran.
The event will be able to welcome fans despite the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,000 spectators allowed in the SSE Arena in Wembley. Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) knows all about his opponent, having trained with him in the past. "Pulev is named after a great Bulgarian warrior and he has that warrior spirit, he carries the hopes of his nation," Joshua said. How much of it was legitimate beef and what simply amounted to the usual pre-fight posturing remains to be seen. But any notions that Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev were still friendly sparring vanished at Friday's weigh-in, when the two heavyweights had to be separated by security ahead of their title fight this weekend. It looked like the pressure was getting to both fighters in their final public appearance being making their ring walks on Saturday, December 12 at Wembley in London. For Joshua, his WBA, WBO and IFF heavyweight belts aren't just at stake – his entire legacy is, as it rests on the obscenely hyped unification with fellow Brit Tyson Fury next year. Today's Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev showdown takes place at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London. The night's undercard is set to get under way at 7pm GMT local time. Ring walks for the main event expected after 10pm GMT local time (5pm ET / 2pm PT / 9am AEDT). To get that deal done, Joshua can't afford to lose tonight – and fans better hope he looks more like the fighter than reclaimed his titles of Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019 having lost them in the most unthinkable fashion earlier that year. Pulev, a 39-year-old Bulgarian and two-times former European heavyweight champ, has plenty of pedigree, though. He'll be as hungry as they come, too, as this is likely his last shot at a world title given his age and relative stature within the sport – he lone previous chance resulting in defeat to a certain Wladimir Klitschko back in 2015. Adding further intrigue, this fight has been in the making since 2017 – the latest cancellation being earlier this year, when Tottenham Hotspur Stadium had to scrap its hosting of the blockbuster event due to coronavirus.
