Monday Night Football: Washington vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live stream, tv channel, start time, prediction, odds. We have two MNF games tonight and in the early game, we’ll see the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Washington Football Team from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers have been rolling this season and are 11-0 after their win on Wednesday against the Ravens. They had a bit of a scare this week when Ben Roethlisberger was listed on the injury report, he has since been cleared but only practiced once this week.

Washington has had a tough year but with Alex Smith under center, they have certainly improved over the last few weeks. They are still in the thick of the NFC East sitting at 4-7 and a win over the Steelers would give them some momentum for the rest of the year.

We’ll have two veteran QB’s going head to head, will Big Ben continue to roll or will Alex Smith continue his comeback season? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the action tonight!

Washington vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Monday, December 7

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: I really like Washington in this spot and was able to get them at +7. I feel much more confident at that number than the 6.5, which is where it currently sits. Washington is playing well and think they can pounce on the Steelers in a short week.

Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time

The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost at the NFL season’s quarter pole without a blemish.

At 11-0, the Steelers are off to their best start in franchise history. On Monday, they can clinch a playoff berth against the Washington Football Team. But they’ll be operating on short rest after beating the Baltimore Ravens last Wednesday in a performance that Mike Tomlin called “junior varsity.” Running back James Conner is eligible to return from the COVID-19 reserve list but is not expected to play, according to multiple reports.

Washington, meanwhile, is looking to keep pace with the division-leading New York Giants in the NFC East. Ron Rivera’s team has been off since a Thanksgiving rout of the Dallas Cowboys.

Here’s everything you need to know for Monday:

What time does Washington vs. Steelers start?

The game kicks off at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 7.

What TV channel is Washington vs. Steelers on?

The game will be aired on Fox.

How can I watch Washington vs. Steelers online via live stream?

Fans can watch the game via live stream on NFL RedZone or fuboTV.

We’re getting multiple NFL games this Monday thanks to the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Wedneday in week 12 due to COVID. The NFL continues to shuffle things around as they try to keep players safe and deliver a good product on the field. This week we have an exciting matchup where Big Ben and the Steelers face the Washington Football team for our Monday double-header. Here’s how to watch it live.

It’s not technically a double-header, as Washington vs Steelers is a late afternoon game, before the traditional MNF matchup. Still, that’s twice as much football as we typically get on a Monday, so I have no complaints.

So, what can we expect? Well, the Steelers have won its last six games against Washington, so the odds are stacked against them. Not to mention Pittsburgh is 11-0 on the season vs Washington who’s sitting 4-7 overall. That said, the Washington Football Team looked pretty great on Thanksgiving, handing Dallas a huge defeat. There’s a good chance Washington rides that momentum over and hands the Steelers its first loss of the season on Monday.

Even if Washington does manage to beat the Steelers, Pittsburgh still have a clear path to a Super Bowl. In fact, since 1970, nine of the 11 teams that started 11-0 made it to the Super Bowl. Better yet, five of them won it, so Steelers fans should be feeling pretty good right now.

Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Where and when?

These two teams will battle it out at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for a late Monday afternoon game. Again, this game got rescheduled due to COVID, and kickoff is now set for 5pm ET / 2pm PT on FOX, December 7th. That’s a late evening game for those in the UK.

How to Watch Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers online from outside your country

Those in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more information on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Washington through a different avenue than usual, we can help you out.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really make your NFL week great again. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state, so you can watch any game you want.

VPNs are super easy to use not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN's are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the speed, ease of use, and overall security. It works on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

ExpressVPN

No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the game this Monday. Get in on this deal now!

See latest price at ExpressVPN

How to watch Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers online in the U.S.

This afternoon game airs on FOX Sports this Monday, making it easy to watch for almost everyone before the second MNF game. Fans with a traditional cable package can log on the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Check the Yahoo Sports app too.

Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer Fox Sports. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial.

Fubo.TV

Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any important games during the second half of the season, you’ll want to sign up for the service now.

$54.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Washington vs Pittsburgh Steelers live in the UK

If you’re outside the U.S. you can still watch the Steelers game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.

We have bad news though, as Sky Sports isn’t showing Washington vs Steelers game this week, but instead the regular Monday night game with the Broncos and Chiefs. However, you can still watch Monday’s match with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.

If you love football, consider getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons and every Super Bowl on-demand, too.

As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you’re not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.

How to stream Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers live in Canada

Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It’s priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.

You’ll want it just for the NFL RedZone, which is a blast to watch. That said, this game is on Monday so keep that in mind.

How to watch Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers live in Australia

And finally, let’s talk about Australia, where you have ESPN to thank for showing NFL Games. This year ESPN owns the rights to air the NFL, but they only show certain ones each week. They’re your only option unless you try a VPN. Access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.

If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it out first. Good luck and enjoy the game.